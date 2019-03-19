Did You Catch Kate Middleton's Sweet Nod to Her Memorable 2012 Outing with the Queen?

It’s royal déjà vu!

Kate Middleton is known for recycling her favorite outfits – sometimes years apart – and she once again dug into her royal closet for Tuesday’s special first-ever joint outing with Queen Elizabeth at King’s College in London.

While the 92-year-old monarch stuck with her bold signature style, a Stewart Parvin pink cashmere coat (accessorized with her pink sapphire and diamond brooch!) over a silk printed dress and a matching wide-brimmed hat, Kate opted for a grey Catherine Walker coat dress and one of her go-to black fascinators by Sylvia Fletcher – the same one she wore during her 2012 outing with the Queen.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty (2)

Tuesday’s outing may have been the first time Kate and the Queen stepped out together without other members of the royal family, but Kate made a royal visit to Leicester as part of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee tour in March 2012. Prince Philip was also on the outing, but it was viewed as a momentous occasion for Kate to step out with the monarch without William by her side.

Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth in 2012 Indigo/Getty

Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton in 2012 PAUL EDWARDS/AFP/Getty

For that engagement, the royal mom of three paired the black hat featuring a floral detail with a belted green dress. She completed the look with black heels, a black clutch and her signature bouncy blowout.

Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty

Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton Paul Grover/WPA Pool/Getty

Princess Kate, 37, and the Queen arrived together on Tuesday in the courtyard that links the five Bush House buildings. They toured the education and learning facilities and then headed to the eighth floor where they saw one of the roof terraces that enjoys panoramic views across the city.

Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton Kensington Palace Twitter

They also viewed a robotics demonstration, including robotic surgery, and one showing how sensors made from textiles can measure useful information about the body. There was also time to meet students taking part in a “virtual trading floor” run by the college’s Entrepreneurship Institute.

The royals received matching bouquets upon their departure from the school – and shared a blanket as they rode off in the backseat of their car!