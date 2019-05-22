Royal Repeat! Kate Middleton Rocks Same Floral Dress That Duchess of Kent, 86, Wore Last Year

Great (royal) minds clearly think alike!

On Monday, Kate Middleton stepped out at the opening of the Chelsea Flower Show in London wearing the Shebah Floral Cotton Silk Gown by one of her favorite designers, Erdem, which features white lace detailing and a high collar.

While it didn’t come as a shock that Kate, 37, opted for an outfit by a designer she often wears, fans may be surprised to learn that the dress was actually worn by another royal family member one year earlier.

In 2018, Katharine, the Duchess of Kent, also rocked the floral gown (which originally retailed for approximately $3,310) at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wedding on May 19.

Kate Middleton and Duchess of Kent Geoff Pugh/WPA Pool/Getty Images (2)

Despite being in the same dress, there were differences between the Duchess’ ensembles, as Kate went for a more simple look and wore her gown with a pair of tan wedges, a silver watch, and matching floral stud earrings.

Katharine, 86, meanwhile, opted for a more formal spin (it was Harry and Meghan’s wedding, after all) and accessorized with a long pearl necklace and a lavender fascinator. The Duchess of Kent also added a pair of white sneakers to her look.

Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth Geoff Pugh/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Duchess of Kent Chris Radburn/AFP/Getty Images

It’s not just Kate and Katharine who have proven that fashion taste runs in the royal family.

Princess Eugenie also wore a similar-looking Erdem mini-dress with a navy headband back in April while accompanying Queen Elizabeth to Royal Maundy Service at St George’s Chapel.

Eugenie, 29, previously wore the dress twice last year: to the Royal Ascot in June 2018 and to a U.N. meeting in July 2018.

Princess Eugenie Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Though it appears she may be inspired by her fellow royal family members, Kate has quickly become a style icon and often shows off her versatility by switching from high street to high-fashion in one day.

Earlier on Monday at the Chelsea Flower Show, the Duchess of Cambridge greeted children and toasted marshmallows at the woodland-themed garden she helped design.

Casual chic in a broderie anglais crisp white shirt by British denim brand M.i.h Jeans, teamed with a pair of $110 culottes by Massimo Dutti, Kate finished the look with her favorite white Superga sneakers.

The royal mom “looked absolutely gorgeous in our Mabel Shirt and we’re delighted she has chosen to wear us to the Chelsea Flower Show, the epitome of the British summer,” Chloe Lonsdale, founder and creative director of M.i.h told PEOPLE. “She has been a longstanding supporter of the brand and we’re admirers of her style.”

Kate, who bought the $325 shirt online, has been a fan of the brand’s designer jeans for many years.

Kate Middleton's two looks on Monday Karwai Tang/WireImage; Press Association via AP Images

While fans were rushing online to make their purchases (both pieces almost sold out within the hour) Kate was already back home, getting ready for her evening appearance with Prince William, where the couple greeted the queen and showed her around Kate’s garden project. (Kate also executed a perfect curtsy once again.)

It was during that evening appearance that Kate rocked the Erdem floral gown and styled her hair in a braid that twinned with Princess Charlotte, who sported an identical look to visit the garden on Sunday.

Just the day before, the royal mom brought Prince George, Charlotte and Prince Louis for a sneak preview of the project.

Wearing a ruffled dress by & Other Stories, the $129 midi dress completely sold out on the U.S site and is currently listed on eBay for more than four times its retail price, at $475. To add to her affordable look, Kate wore a pair of Accessorize earrings, the Polly Petal style which retails for just $10.