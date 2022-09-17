Kate Middleton Wears Queen Elizabeth's Signature Pearl Necklace at Buckingham Palace Lunch

Prince William, King Charles, Queen Camilla and more also gathered at the palace to host governors-general of the Commonwealth nations ahead of the Queen's funeral

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 17, 2022 10:54 AM
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during a lunch held for governors-general of the Commonwealth nations at Buckingham Palace on September 17, 2022 in London, England. Foreign dignitaries, heads of state and other VIPs are among the thousands who have visited Westminster Hall to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state prior to her funeral on Monday. The 96-year-old monarch died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton. Photo: Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty

Kate Middleton is walking in Queen Elizabeth's fashion footsteps.

The Princess of Wales joined Prince William, King Charles, Queen Camilla and more members of the royal family on Saturday for a lunch reception at Buckingham Palace. They hosted governors-general of the Commonwealth nations who traveled to London for the late monarch's state funeral on Monday.

Kate, 40, paid homage to Queen Elizabeth in her jewelry choices. She wore a three-strand pearl necklace that belonged to the Queen, Buckingham Palace confirms. The necklace was a go-to piece for the record-breaking monarch.

Kate also wore a pair of pearl and diamond earrings that previously belonged to the Queen — in fact, it was the fourth time since the monarch's death that Kate was spotted sporting the pieces.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II smiles during a visit to officially open the new building at Thames Hospice
Queen Elizabeth II Visits Thames Hospice - July 2022. Kirsty O'Connor-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate first borrowed the earrings from the Queen when she went to the Netherlands for her first solo foreign trip in October 2016, according to Lauren Kiehna, writer & editor of The Court Jeweller. The Queen wore the earrings to her Silver Jubilee in 1977, the outlet reports.

Princess Kate wore the earrings when she joined the royals to receive the Queen's coffin at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, to view tributes in Sandringham on Thursday and to greet Commonwealth troops on Friday.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Britain's King Charles III and Catherine, Princess of Wales during a lunch held for governors-general of the Commonwealth nations at Buckingham Palace on September 17, 2022 in London, England. Foreign dignitaries, heads of state and other VIPs are among the thousands who have visited Westminster Hall to view <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II lying in state prior to her funeral on Monday. The 96-year-old monarch died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty

In another tribute, Kate wore a brooch previously owned by the late monarch on Wednesday for a service at Westminster Hall. As shown in a photo shared by The Court Jeweller, the Queen wore the diamond and pearl leaf brooch in Seoul on April 21, 1999, affixed to a yellow ensemble with a white print.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Camilla, Queen Consort and Catherine, Princess of Wales during a lunch held for governors-general of the Commonwealth nations at Buckingham Palace on September 17, 2022 in London, England. Foreign dignitaries, heads of state and other VIPs are among the thousands who have visited Westminster Hall to view <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II lying in state prior to her funeral on Monday. The 96-year-old monarch died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton. Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty

In addition to Saturday's event, King Charles and Queen Camilla will host another reception at Buckingham Palace on Sunday to welcome heads of state and official overseas guests.

