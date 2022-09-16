Kate Middleton Wears Queen Elizabeth's Pearl Earrings to Greet Troops Ahead of Monarch's Funeral

Kate Middleton paid homage to Queen Elizabeth with a special piece from her jewelry collection.

The Princess of Wales sported stunning pearl and diamond earrings that previously belonged to the late monarch while greeting Commonwealth troops, who have arrived in the U.K. to take part in the Queen's upcoming state funeral, with Prince William on Friday.

Kate first borrowed the jewels from the Queen when she went to the Netherlands for her first solo foreign trip in October 2016, according to Lauren Kiehna, writer & editor of The Court Jeweller. The Queen wore the earrings to her Silver Jubilee in 1977, the outlet reports.

Dan Kitwood/Getty

Prior to the meeting with troops, Kate wore the same earrings for two occasions earlier in the week.

Kate was photographed donning the jewels in Sandringham on Thursday, where she and Prince William, both 40, toured the 30,000 flower bouquets, balloons, notes and other tributes left by well-wishers in Queen Elizabeth's honor since her death.

The earrings were also part of Kate's attire when she joined the royals to receive the Queen's coffin at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty

Kate also wore a brooch owned by the late monarch on Wednesday at Westminster Hall, where a service was held in honor of Queen Elizabeth.

As shown in a photo shared by The Court Jeweller, the Queen wore the diamond and pearl leaf brooch in Seoul on April 21, 1999, affixed to a yellow ensemble with a white print with a pearl necklace.

Along with the special brooch, Kate was pictured Wednesday wearing her late mother-in-law Princess Diana's Collingwood pearl drop earrings, Kiehna reported.