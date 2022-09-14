Kate Middleton Wears Queen Elizabeth's Brooch to London Service Honoring Late Monarch

Kate Middleton is carrying the memory of Queen Elizabeth close to her heart.

The new Princess of Wales, 40, was photographed wearing a brooch owned by the late monarch on Wednesday as she made her way from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where a service was held in honor of Queen Elizabeth, reported Lauren Kiehna, writer & editor of The Court Jeweller.

As shown in a photo shared by The Court Jeweller, the Queen wore the diamond and pearl leaf brooch in Seoul on April 21, 1999, affixed to a yellow ensemble with a white print. She accessorized her royal glamour further with three pearl necklaces.

Along with the special brooch, Kate was pictured Wednesday wearing her late mother-in-law Princess Diana's Collingwood pearl drop earrings, Kiehna reported.

Meghan Markle also wore jewelry that was a nod to Queen Elizabeth, in the form of pearl and diamond earrings gifted to the Duchess of Sussex by Her Majesty, per The Court Jeweller.

To the service, Kate rode with Queen Camilla, King Charles' wife — with Queen Elizabeth's death, they are now the two highest-ranking women in the royal family as Queen Consort and Princess of Wales.

Meanwhile, Meghan, 41, was in a separate car with Sophie, Countess of Wessex, the wife of Prince Edward.

Kate's husband, Prince William, and Meghan's husband, Prince Harry, walked behind their grandmother's casket in a procession through London.

They joined the Queen's four children — King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — as well as their cousin Peter Phillips, Princess Anne's husband Sir Timothy Laurence, the Queen's cousin Prince Richard the Duke of Gloucester and the Queen's nephew David Armstrong-Jones the Earl of Snowdon. Members of the Queen's staff also participated in the procession.

A short service lasting about 20 minutes was held at Westminster Hall, led by the Archbishop of Canterbury, accompanied by the Dean of Westminster.

The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for five days, where hundreds of thousands of people are expected to flow through and pay their respects leading up to the funeral on Monday.