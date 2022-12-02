Kate Middleton Wears Princess Diana's Emerald Choker (Once Worn as a Headband!) to Earthshot Awards

The emerald and diamond choker was given to Princess Diana after her royal wedding

By
Published on December 2, 2022 07:06 PM
Anwar Hussein/Getty
Kate Middleton and Princess Diana. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage; Anwar Hussein/Getty

Kate Middleton wore the ultimate accessory to the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Friday: Princess Diana's emerald and diamond choker.

The stunning piece hasn't been seen since Diana herself wore it. In addition to wearing it as a necklace in 1993, she famously wore it as a headband in 1985 during her tour of Australia alongside Prince Charles.

It was by accident that Diana came to wear it as a headpiece. Instead of clasping it around her neck, she tried to fit it over her head, but the choker became stuck, according to royal biographer Kitty Kelley. She liked the way it looked across her forehead so much that she decided to wear it that way for the evening.

The emerald choker was originally given to Queen Mary by the Ladies of India in 1911. It was then given to Diana by Queen Elizabeth after her wedding to Charles. Both Prince William and Prince Harry inherited several pieces of their mother's jewelry, which they have since given to their wives.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 31: <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-charles/" data-inlink="true">Prince Charles</a>, Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing a green satin evening dress designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel and an emerald necklace as a headband, dance together during a gala dinner dance at the Southern Cross Hotel on October 31, 1985 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)
Princess Diana and Prince Charles in 1985. Anwar Hussein/Getty

Like Diana did before her, Kate paired the choker with a bright green dress. In keeping with the sustainable fashion theme guidelines for the Earthshot Prize Awards, Kate rented the off-the-shoulder Space London gown from HURR, a rental platform in the U.K. for designer dresses.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 02: Catherine, Princess of Wales attends The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Kate Middleton. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate and William capped off their three-day visit to Boston on Friday at the environmental awards show. William created the Earthshot Prize in 2020 in an effort to combat climate change.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - NOVEMBER 11: Princess Diana Wearing A Dress Designed By Fashion Designer Catherine Walker To A Banquet At The Dorchester Hotel For The Yang Di-pertuan Agong Of Malaysia. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
Princess Diana in 1983.

The Prince of Wales refers to the Earthshot Prize Awards — which he created in 2020 — as his attempt to provide some urgent optimism about tackling environmental issues and climate change. He and Princess Kate are "excited to be able to bring that to the United States and inspire people stateside and around the world through the incredible stories we are going to tell," a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE.

