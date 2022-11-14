Kate Middleton Wears Subtle Tribute to Princess Diana on Remembrance Sunday

Kate Middleton is honoring the previous Princess of Wales.

The Princess of Wales, 40, had a subtle royal rewear at the National Service of Remembrance in London on Sunday, stepping out on a nearby balcony overlooking the ceremony at the Cenotaph war memorial in a pair of Princess Diana's earrings. Kate wore the South Sea Pearl Earrings, which feature an intricate array of diamonds that drop down into a large pearl.

Diana often reached for the sparkling set for formal events through the 1990s, though Vogue reports that Kate tweaked the pair (which she's worn before). According to the outlet, she changed out the baubles for smaller, pear-shaped gems than the larger, circular pearls Diana was pictured in.

Paul Fievez/ANL/REX/Shutterstock

In another royal repeat, Kate added a wide-brimmed black hat — reminiscent of Diana's style at the somber service in 1991. Like Diana, Kate solemnly stood and sang on Remembrance Day in a black ensemble with red poppy pins.

The touching tribute marked the second time Princess Kate kept a late member of the royal family close during the weekend through jewelry. On Saturday, she arrived at the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in two pieces that previously belonged to Queen Elizabeth. Kate shimmered in the Bahrain pearl drop earrings and a four-strand pearl choker necklace with a diamond piece in the center.

Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty; Chris Radburn - WPA Pool / Getty

Queen Elizabeth wore the choker necklace for a state banquet in Bangladesh in 1983, while the Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings were a gift to the Queen for her wedding to Prince Philip in 1947.

According to Her Majesty's Jewel Vault, the earrings were made from a shell containing seven pearls gifted to Queen Elizabeth from the ruler of Bahrain for her wedding in 1947. The earrings contain a large round diamond with a smaller circle diamond hanging below it. Three baguette diamonds hang from there, with three more small diamonds making their way to the dangling pearl.

Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson/Getty

In September, Kate chose the same pieces for Queen Elizabeth's state funeral and committal service.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The Princess of Wales previously wore the choker as well as the earrings for the funeral of Prince Philip in 2021. She was also recently seen in the pearl drop earrings at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

"Pearls are one of the very few jewelry items you can wear in mourning and are inextricably linked with Queen Elizabeth and her personal jewelry legacy," Bethan Holt, author of The Queen: 70 Years of Majestic Style, previously told PEOPLE. "It's a symbol of mourning a monarch but also a grandmother or great-grandmother."