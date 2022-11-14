Kate Middleton Wears Subtle Tribute to Princess Diana on Remembrance Sunday

The Princess of Wales made a tiny tweak to the sparkling earrings that Diana often reached for

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 14, 2022 11:20 AM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by News Group/Shutterstock (192325a) Princess Diana Remembrance Sunday Service, Cenotaph, Whitehall, London, Britain - Nov 1991; LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - NOVEMBER 13: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on November 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Princess Diana and Kate Middleton. Photo: News Group/Shutterstock; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Kate Middleton is honoring the previous Princess of Wales.

The Princess of Wales, 40, had a subtle royal rewear at the National Service of Remembrance in London on Sunday, stepping out on a nearby balcony overlooking the ceremony at the Cenotaph war memorial in a pair of Princess Diana's earrings. Kate wore the South Sea Pearl Earrings, which feature an intricate array of diamonds that drop down into a large pearl.

Diana often reached for the sparkling set for formal events through the 1990s, though Vogue reports that Kate tweaked the pair (which she's worn before). According to the outlet, she changed out the baubles for smaller, pear-shaped gems than the larger, circular pearls Diana was pictured in.

Anniversaries Remembrance Day 1991 Cenotaph Scenes Diana Princes Of Wales
Paul Fievez/ANL/REX/Shutterstock

In another royal repeat, Kate added a wide-brimmed black hat — reminiscent of Diana's style at the somber service in 1991. Like Diana, Kate solemnly stood and sang on Remembrance Day in a black ensemble with red poppy pins.

The touching tribute marked the second time Princess Kate kept a late member of the royal family close during the weekend through jewelry. On Saturday, she arrived at the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in two pieces that previously belonged to Queen Elizabeth. Kate shimmered in the Bahrain pearl drop earrings and a four-strand pearl choker necklace with a diamond piece in the center.

BANGLADESH - NOVEMBER 16: <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II wears a four strand diamond and pearl choker with 'Granny's Tiara' to an engagement in Bangladesh. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images); LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Britain's <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive to attend the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall on November 12, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Radburn - WPA Pool / Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty; Chris Radburn - WPA Pool / Getty

Queen Elizabeth wore the choker necklace for a state banquet in Bangladesh in 1983, while the Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings were a gift to the Queen for her wedding to Prince Philip in 1947.

According to Her Majesty's Jewel Vault, the earrings were made from a shell containing seven pearls gifted to Queen Elizabeth from the ruler of Bahrain for her wedding in 1947. The earrings contain a large round diamond with a smaller circle diamond hanging below it. Three baguette diamonds hang from there, with three more small diamonds making their way to the dangling pearl.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 13: Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the National Service Of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on November 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson/Getty

In September, Kate chose the same pieces for Queen Elizabeth's state funeral and committal service.

Catherine, Princess of Wales during the State Funeral of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England.
Kate Middleton at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth - Sept, 19, 2022. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The Princess of Wales previously wore the choker as well as the earrings for the funeral of Prince Philip in 2021. She was also recently seen in the pearl drop earrings at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

"Pearls are one of the very few jewelry items you can wear in mourning and are inextricably linked with Queen Elizabeth and her personal jewelry legacy," Bethan Holt, author of The Queen: 70 Years of Majestic Style, previously told PEOPLE. "It's a symbol of mourning a monarch but also a grandmother or great-grandmother."

Related Articles
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, (L) Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (R) attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on November 12, 2022. (Photo by CHRIS RADBURN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS RADBURN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
How Kate Middleton Honored Queen Elizabeth with Her Jewelry Choices at Remembrance Day Event
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 13: Queen Camilla and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the National Service Of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on November 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton Stands with Queen Camilla at Solemn Remembrance Sunday Service
kate middleton
Kate Middleton Wears Jewelry That Once Belonged to Queen Elizabeth in Tribute at Monarch's Funeral
The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II
Princess Charlotte Wears Horseshoe Brooch Gifted to Her by Queen Elizabeth to Monarch's Funeral
Catherine, Princess of Wales during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England.
Why Kate Middleton's Pearls Were More Than a Symbolic Nod to Queen Elizabeth
kate middleton; princess charlotte; camilla queen consort
See How the Royals Honored Queen Elizabeth with Their Style Choices at Her Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II; kate middleton jewelry
See Kate Middleton Wearing Queen Elizabeth's Jewelry
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit Army Training Centre Pirbright on September 16, 2022 in Guildford, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the training centre to meet troops from the Commonwealth who have been deployed to the UK in order to take part in the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, which will take place on September 19.
Kate Middleton Wears Queen Elizabeth's Pearl Earrings to Greet Troops Ahead of Monarch's Funeral
Princess Catherine of Wales
How Kate Middleton's Dress at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Honored the Late Monarch
Kate Middleton, Princess Diana
Kate Middleton Recreates Princess Diana's Polka Dot Outfit While Wearing Late Royal's Earrings
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 13: Prince William, Prince of Wales attends the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph on Whitehall on November 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince William Wears Military Uniform to Lay Prince of Wales Wreath at Remembrance Sunday Service
Prince Charles And Lady Diana Spencer
Princess Diana's Engagement Ring: Everything to Know
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice Step Out for Royal Sisters Outing to Support Veterans
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Team Up for Royal Sisters Outing to Support Veterans
The Queen Consort Attends The 94th Year Of The Field Of Remembrance
Queen Camilla Continues Royal Tradition Honoring Those Who Died Serving in the Armed Forces
Queen Elizabeth II; Duchess of Cambridge
How Kate Middleton Subtly Honored Queen Elizabeth on the Monarch's 95th Birthday
The Funeral Of Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh Is Held In Windsor
Kate Middleton Paid Tribute to the Queen at Prince Philip's Funeral with Sentimental Jewelry