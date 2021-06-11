Kate Middleton Wears Hand-Me-Down Pearl Bracelet That Previously Belonged to Princess Diana

Prince William and Prince Harry inherited their mother's jewelry collection, and their wives have sometimes been seen wearing familiar pieces

Kate Middleton wore a special accessory for an evening with world leaders.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Diana wore the piece on several occasions, including her pearl-embroidered "Elvis" dress that she sported during a 1989 visit to Hong Kong - complete with the Cambridge Lover's Knot Tiara, which Kate has also worn.

Royals Eden Project Kate Middleton, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Queen Elizabeth | Credit: OLI SCARFF/POOL/AFP via Getty

Princess Diana Princess Diana | Credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

Kate, 39, previously wore the bracelet by designer Nigel Milne during a 2017 reception in Berlin and again during her 2018 royal tour of Sweden.

William and Kate Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2018 | Credit: Sean Gallup/Getty

Kate Middleton Kate Middleton | Credit: BRITTA PEDERSEN/AFP via Getty

Of course, Kate is usually sporting one particularly meaningful piece of Diana's - her blue sapphire and diamond engagement ring. Princess Diana picked the ring out after Prince Charles proposed to her, and Prince William popped the question with the same accessory in 2010.

meghan-markle-princess-diana.jpg Meghan Markle wears Princess Diana's butterfly earrings | Credit: Phil Noble - Pool/Getty; Georges De Keerle/Getty

Get the premiere issue of PEOPLE Royals for glamorous new photos and inside stories royals fans haven't seen or read elsewhere! Subscribe at peopleroyals.com/launch