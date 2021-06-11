Kate Middleton Wears Hand-Me-Down Pearl Bracelet That Previously Belonged to Princess Diana

Prince William and Prince Harry inherited their mother's jewelry collection, and their wives have sometimes been seen wearing familiar pieces

By Stephanie Petit
June 11, 2021 04:17 PM
Queen Elizabeth, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Kate Middleton
| Credit: OLI SCARFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Kate Middleton wore a special accessory for an evening with world leaders.

After spending the early afternoon feeding rabbits and meeting school children with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, the royal joined Queen Elizabeth, Prince CharlesCamilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince William at the G-7 summit on Friday. Kate changed from a raspberry pink dress from her earlier outing into an elegant white ensemble, complete with what appears to be a three-strand pearl and diamond bracelet that once belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Diana wore the piece on several occasions, including her pearl-embroidered "Elvis" dress that she sported during a 1989 visit to Hong Kong - complete with the Cambridge Lover's Knot Tiara, which Kate has also worn.

Kate Middleton, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Queen Elizabeth
| Credit: OLI SCARFF/POOL/AFP via Getty
Princess Diana
| Credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

Kate, 39, previously wore the bracelet by designer Nigel Milne during a 2017 reception in Berlin and again during her 2018 royal tour of Sweden.

Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2018
| Credit: Sean Gallup/Getty
Kate Middleton
| Credit: BRITTA PEDERSEN/AFP via Getty

Of course, Kate is usually sporting one particularly meaningful piece of Diana's - her blue sapphire and diamond engagement ring. Princess Diana picked the ring out after Prince Charles proposed to her, and Prince William popped the question with the same accessory in 2010.

Meghan Markle wears Princess Diana's butterfly earrings
| Credit: Phil Noble - Pool/Getty; Georges De Keerle/Getty

Prince William, 38, and Prince Harry, 36, inherited their mother's jewelry collection, and several pieces have been worn in public by both Kate and Harry's wife, Meghan Markle.

