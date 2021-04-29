Kate Middleton Wears Dazzling New $12,350 Diamond Necklace in Anniversary Photo with Prince William

Kate Middleton debuted a special (and sparkly!) new diamond necklace for her 10th wedding anniversary.

In official pictures to mark the couple's anniversary, Kate is seen wearing a brand new diamond pendant, as she sits beside husband Prince William, sweetly holding his hand.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Daisy Heritage Pendant from Asprey, which retails for $12,350, is handcrafted with marquise cut and pave diamonds, mounted in 18 karat white gold and suspended on a diamond chain.

Daisy Heritage Diamond Pendant Asprey's Daisy Heritage Pendant | Credit: Asprey

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton photographed on the eve of her tenth wedding anniversary | Credit: Chris Floyd/Camera Press via Getty Images

While the 240-year-old jewelry and luxury goods retailer won't confirm whether the necklace was a gift from William, it certainly fits the bill as 10th wedding anniversaries are traditionally marked by diamonds (or tin!) and this is Kate's first public wearing of the dazzling piece.

If it is a romantic gift from William, then he's well-practiced. To mark the birth of Prince George in 2012, William bought Kate a diamond eternity band from Annoushka. The white gold and diamond ring is often worn by Kate alongside her sapphire engagement ring, which used to belong to Princess Diana and her gold wedding band.

Duchess Of Cambridge Kate Middleton's rings | Credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Get the premiere issue of PEOPLE Royals for glamorous new photos and inside stories royals fans haven't seen or read elsewhere! Subscribe at peopleroyals.com/launch

The Daisy Heritage Collection is not new to Kate, as she wore the matching earrings last year during a tour of Ireland and the royal mom has several pieces of Asprey jewelry in her collection, including their Oak Leaf Hoop yellow gold earrings and their 167 Button Pendant, both of which Kate often wears on royal engagements.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

In addition to holding a Royal Warrant for Prince Charles, Asprey has been worn by the royals for several generations, including the late Diana and Queen Elizabeth who owns a beautiful sapphire and diamond suite made in the 1970's.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The two photographs shot by photographer Chris Floyd were taken at Kensington Palace this week. In one, Kate cuddles up to William, leaning her head on his shoulder in a pose reminiscent of their engagement photos, taken by Mario Testino in 2010.

Prince William Kate Middleton Royal Prince William and Kate Middleton | Credit: Chris Floyd/Camera Press/PA

Prince William Kate Middleton Royal Kate Middleton and Prince William | Credit: Chris Floyd/Camera Press/PA