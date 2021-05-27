The Special Way Kate Middleton Kept Kids George, Charlotte and Louis Close During Her Scotland Tour
On the final day of Kate and Prince William's tour of Scotland, the royal mom sported a new necklace
Kate Middleton kept her three children close to her heart while away from home.
On the final day of Kate and Prince William's tour of Scotland on Thursday, the royal mom sported a new necklace during their visit to Starbank Park in Edinburgh to do some gardening. The gold Alphabet Necklace by Daniella Draper featured the first initial of each of her three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
The new necklace completed her smart casual ensemble: a green blazer over a polka dot blouse and coordinating trousers.
This isn't the first time Kate, 39, paid tribute to her kids through her jewelry. In Jan. 2020, Kate accessorized with a gold necklace featuring a round pendant engraved with the initials "G," "C" and "L" for George, Charlotte and Louis. The special piece was believed to be a customized Gold Midnight Moon necklace from Daniella Draper, available online for $1,400.
"The Duchess of Cambridge is an incredible role model — I look up to her as a young woman and a mother," Draper previously told PEOPLE. "Seeing her wearing one of my designs was a very proud moment. Everyone in the workshop thinks it's just amazing. It's good morale!"
"It's a piece that I designed with myself in mind," the designer added. "I wear it every day, as does my my mom and sister. It's becoming one of our best sellers and it can be personalized in so many ways."