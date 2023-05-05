Kate Middleton Wears Meghan Markle's Go-To Heels for Palace Lunch Reception Ahead of Coronation

Kate Middleton slipped into a familiar-looking pair of heels for her latest royal engagement.

The Princess of Wales, 41, stepped out with husband Prince William for a Buckingham Palace luncheon on Friday, the eve of King Charles' coronation. Princess Kate wore a long-sleeve white dress with black trim and the same style of black pumps that Meghan Markle has previously sported.

The heels in question? Aquazzura's Bow Tie Pump 105 in black, which retail for $795 and feature a slingback style with bow above the ankle strap.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, has worn the shoe in the same hue multiple times, including in June 2019 for Queen Elizabeth's Young Leaders Awards ceremony at Buckingham Palace. The previous September, Meghan wore the heels opening of a Pacific art exhibit, "Oceania," at the Royal Academy of Art in London's Piccadilly.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate and William, 40, attended Friday's lunch to welcome governors-general and prime ministers of the realm who traveled to London ahead of King Charles and Queen Camilla's crowning ceremony on Saturday. King Charles, 74, Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh all attended the event.

The Prince and Princess of Wales coordinated in black and white for the outing, where they mingled with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, New Zealand's Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and others at the reception.

Kate sported the Bahrain Pearl Drop earrings, a pair of earrings that she has worn on several occasions before. Made from a shell containing seven pearls gifted to Queen Elizabeth from the ruler of Bahrain for her 1947 wedding, the earrings contain a large round diamond with a smaller circle diamond below it. Three baguette diamonds hang from there, with three more small diamonds connecting to the dangling pearl. In addition to being worn by Queen Elizabeth, Princess Diana has also sported the jewels.

The Princess of Wales has reached for the earrings several times in recent years, including the funerals of both Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth.

While Meghan will not be attending the coronation, Prince Harry is expected to join the congregation at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

On April 12, Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Harry will support his father at the crowning ceremony while Meghan remains in California with their two young children — and mark son Prince Archie's 4th birthday.