Kate Middleton Wears Meghan Markle's Go-To Heels for Palace Lunch Reception Ahead of Coronation

The Princess of Wales rocked a favorite shoe of Meghan's — the Aquazzura's Bow Tie Pump 105, which retail for $795

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 5, 2023 01:21 PM
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton; Meghan Markle. Photo: Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images; Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton slipped into a familiar-looking pair of heels for her latest royal engagement.

The Princess of Wales, 41, stepped out with husband Prince William for a Buckingham Palace luncheon on Friday, the eve of King Charles' coronation. Princess Kate wore a long-sleeve white dress with black trim and the same style of black pumps that Meghan Markle has previously sported.

The heels in question? Aquazzura's Bow Tie Pump 105 in black, which retail for $795 and feature a slingback style with bow above the ankle strap.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, has worn the shoe in the same hue multiple times, including in June 2019 for Queen Elizabeth's Young Leaders Awards ceremony at Buckingham Palace. The previous September, Meghan wore the heels opening of a Pacific art exhibit, "Oceania," at the Royal Academy of Art in London's Piccadilly.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate and William, 40, attended Friday's lunch to welcome governors-general and prime ministers of the realm who traveled to London ahead of King Charles and Queen Camilla's crowning ceremony on Saturday. King Charles, 74, Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh all attended the event.

The Prince and Princess of Wales coordinated in black and white for the outing, where they mingled with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, New Zealand's Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and others at the reception.

Kate sported the Bahrain Pearl Drop earrings, a pair of earrings that she has worn on several occasions before. Made from a shell containing seven pearls gifted to Queen Elizabeth from the ruler of Bahrain for her 1947 wedding, the earrings contain a large round diamond with a smaller circle diamond below it. Three baguette diamonds hang from there, with three more small diamonds connecting to the dangling pearl. In addition to being worn by Queen Elizabeth, Princess Diana has also sported the jewels.

The Princess of Wales has reached for the earrings several times in recent years, including the funerals of both Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth.

RELATED VIDEO: Kate Middleton and Prince William Attend Buckingham Palace Lunch on Eve of Coronation

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

While Meghan will not be attending the coronation, Prince Harry is expected to join the congregation at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

On April 12, Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Harry will support his father at the crowning ceremony while Meghan remains in California with their two young children — and mark son Prince Archie's 4th birthday.

Related Articles
Andrea Bocelli; King Charles III
Andrea Bocelli Reveals King Charles and Queen Camilla's Song Request for Coronation Concert (Exclusive)
King Charles III inspects the 200th Sovereign's parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst
King Charles' Coronation Guest Shares Her Fear for the Crowning: 'I Just Don't Want to Be Late!'
King Charles III (L) speaks with well-wishers on The Mall near to Buckingham Palace; Catherine, Princess of Wales (C) speaks with well-wishers on The Mall near to Buckingham Palace; Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks with well-wishers on The Mall
Kate Middleton, Prince William and King Charles Charm Crowd at Surprise Walkabout on Coronation Eve
Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend a Realm Governors General and Prime Ministers Lunch, ahead of the coronation of King Charles III
Kate Middleton and Prince William Attend Buckingham Palace Lunch on Eve of Coronation
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the reopening of Hillsborough Castle
King Charles and Queen Camilla Tell Train Passengers to 'Mind The Gap' in Special Announcement: Listen
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton and Prince William Meet Fan During London Train Ride — Watch the Viral Moment!
King Charles III visits Hamburg City Hall; Antony and Rebecca Aning-Brown; Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
All About the Coronation Flowers — Including a Tribute to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip
Camilla, Queen Consort meets members of staff during a visit to a maternity unit at Chelsea and Westminster hospital in London to meet key domestic abuse frontline staff on October 13, 2022 in London, England
Royal Warrant Issued to Confirm 'Queen Camilla' Title Rather Than 'Camilla, Queen Consort': Reports
Camilla, Queen Consort, gives a speech as she visits the S.T.O.R.M Family Centre
Queen Camilla's Grandson Breaks His Arm Before Coronation — But Will Continue in Role as a Page: Report
Lord Mayor Nicholas Lyons; Lord Mayor of London Shares Coronation Robe
Lord Mayor of London Shares Photo of His Coronation Robe — Worn at Queen Elizabeth's Crowning
Catherine, Princess of Wales visits the Dog & Duck Pub in Soho to hear how it's preparing for the Coronation weekend
Kate Middleton Says She's 'More Nervous' for the Coronation Than Her Kids: 'They're Very Excited'
King Charles III speaks with Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi during the Garden Party at Buckingham Palace ahead of the coronation of the King Charles III and the Queen Consort at Buckingham Palace, on May 3, 2023 in London, England.
Lionel Richie Says He's 'Like a Kid at Christmas' Ahead of Coronation Weekend: 'Pinch Me!'
King Charles III shelters under an umbrella
Prince William Is 'Crossing Fingers' on King Charles' Coronation Forecast: What Happens If It Rains?
Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. The Prince of Wales, President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), and The Princess will attend the Awards ceremony before meeting category winners and EE Rising Star Award nominees.
Kate Middleton's Coronation Outfit Will 'Set Her Apart from the Crowd' (Exclusive)
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive for a visit to the Dog & Duck pub in Soho
Kate Middleton and Prince William Check Out a London Pub 2 Days Before King Charles' Coronation
Joan Collins, Naomi Campbell and More Share Their Secrets About King Charles: 'He's Quite a Good Dancer!'
Joan Collins, Naomi Campbell and More Stars Share Secrets About King Charles: 'He's Quite a Good Dancer!'