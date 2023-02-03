Kate Middleton's Latest Royal Rewear Has Been in Her Closet for Over a Decade

Kate Middleton is known for recycling her favorite pieces of clothing — and her latest look was over a decade in the making.

The Princess of Wales, 41, released a video with U.K. radio host Roman Kemp on Friday as part of her Shaping Us campaign, bringing attention to the importance of the early years of children's lives. In the footage, the pair chatted about mental health while strolling in the countryside of Hertfordshire, England.

Princess Kate kept warm in a brown "Darwin" jacket by L.K. Bennett — a piece that's been in her closet since 2011. She's worn the coat on several previous occasions, including while taking her dog Lupo for a walk in 2012 and during a vacation to Switzerland in 2013.

Under her coat, Kate wore another familiar piece: her Holland Cooper Fair Isle turtleneck sweater. She's previously worn the cozy top to read a children's book on CBeebies Bedtime Stories in February 2022 and again in December 2022 to decorate a Christmas tree ahead of her holiday concert.

From red carpet-worthy gowns and on-duty dresses to reliable blazers and decade-old boots, Kate never shies away from getting more life out of an article of clothing. She's also known for choosing previously worn ensembles when she's a guest at a wedding — a clever trick to make sure she never upstages the bride on her big day.

In addition to rewearing outfits, the Princess of Wales also stays sustainable by wearing vintage pieces, like the 1950s dress she wore during her March 2022 tour stop in Jamaica.

In a royal first, Princess Kate wore a rented dress to the December 2022 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in Boston.

In keeping with the event's earth-friendly theme, guests were asked not to purchase new dresses or suits for the evening. Kate adhered to the sustainable fashion guidelines in a bright green off-the-shoulder gown by Solace London, which she rented from HURR, a rental platform in the U.K. for designer dresses. The exact dress worn by Kate is now being rented by others.

She accessorized her look with the ultimate rewear — an emerald and diamond choker that belonged to Princess Diana.

"I loved how she teamed a very accessible rental dress you can hire for £74 with a priceless emerald choker — that was such a brilliant high-low moment," Bethan Holt, fashion director at The Daily Telegraph told PEOPLE.