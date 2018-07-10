Kate Middleton Just Got Caught Wearing a Hairnet Over Her Flawless Second-Day Updo

Kate Middleton‘s impeccably-style updo is holding a little secret — a hairnet!

The royal mom of three kept her elegant updo in place with the classic reinforcing hair accessory. But this isn’t your lunch lady’s hairnet. The royal’s discreet accessory, which comes in a variety of colors, is much thinner and almost impossible to detect. And at under $2, this is one affordable beauty hack.

Kate used the brown-colored hairnet to lock her updo in place during the Buckingham Palace flypast on Tuesday to mark the 100th birthday celebrations of the Royal Air Force with a special flypast.

Kate Middleton Jeff Spicer/Getty

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

She rocked the same updo style on Monday for the christening of her 3-month-old son, Prince Louis.

Kate Middleton and Prince Louis PA Images/Sipa

This isn’t the first time Kate has been spotted wearing one. She regularly keeps her chignons in place with a hairnet.

Kate Middleton in October 2016 Samir Hussein/WireImage

Of course, we can’t forget Kate’s ultimate go-to retro hair accessory — the headband! The royal is singlehandedly flipping the script on what’s hot in hairstyles.

And while her new sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, recently sported a Kate-inspired blowout, she has yet to sport a hairnet. But as she makes the transition from messy buns to sleek updos, she might be coming to Kate for hair accessory inspiration.