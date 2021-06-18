Kate Middleton Wears Necklace with George, Charlotte and Louis' Initials to Announce New Big Project

Kate kept her own children close while announcing a new project focusing on early childhood development

Kate Middleton kept her own children close as she announced her new project focused on early development.

In her video announcing the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, the royal mom sported her customized Gold Midnight Moon necklace from Daniella Draper, available online for $1,400. The stunning accessory features the initials of all three of her children: Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The necklace has been part of the Duchess of Cambridge's jewelry collection since at least last year, when she wore it during her whirlwind 24-hour tour of the U.K., which was also part of her ongoing initiative to support the early development of children.

"The Duchess of Cambridge is an incredible role model - I look up to her as a young woman and a mother," Draper told PEOPLE. "Seeing her wearing one of my designs was a very proud moment. Everyone in the workshop thinks it's just amazing. It's good morale!"

"It's a piece that I designed with myself in mind," the designer added. "I wear it every day, as does my my mom and sister. It's becoming one of our best sellers and it can be personalized in so many ways."

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton | Credit: JACK HILL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images (2)

Kate, 39, has a couple other necklaces that honor her children. Last year, she sported a gold necklace featuring three hanging pendants - and upon close inspection, it appears the circular charms are etched with "G," "C," and "L."

And during her tour of Scotland last month, Kate accessorized with the Alphabet Necklace by Daniella Draper that featured the first initial of each of her three children.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge gesture during their visit to Starbank Park Kate Middleton | Credit: PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood marks the latest significant step in Kate's long-term mission to help kids and parents.

The Duchess of Cambridge said she wants to "raise awareness of why the first five years of life are just so important for our future life outcomes, and what we can do as a society to embrace this golden opportunity to create a happier, more mentally healthy, more nurturing society."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!