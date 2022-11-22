Kate Middleton Wears Her First Tiara in Nearly 3 Years for Buckingham Palace Banquet — See the Pics!

The Princess of Wales is on-hand for the first state banquet of King Charles III's reign, hosting the president of South Africa

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

People Editorial Guidelines
and Simon Perry
Published on November 22, 2022 03:24 PM
Catherine, Princess of Wales during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010
Kate Middleton. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty

Kate Middleton is making her tiara debut as the Princess of Wales!

The royal, 40, sported her first tiara in nearly three years for Tuesday's state banquet at Buckingham Palace. The banquet was held as part of the first state visit of King Charles III's reign, welcoming the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, to the U.K.

For the elegant evening, Princess Kate wore a white gown by Jenny Packham paired with her go-to headpiece for such occasions: Queen Mary's Lover's Knot tiara.

With pearls hanging from diamond knots, the tiara was also a favorite of her mother-in-law, Princess Diana. According the Court Jeweller, the stunning sparkler is more than a century old and was originally commissioned from the jeweler Garrard by Queen Mary in either 1913 or 1914. It is a replica of a tiara owned by Mary's grandmother, Princess Augusta of Hesse, the Duchess of Cambridge.

Kate also wore earrings that previously belonged to Princess Diana (that she recently wore for the Remembrance Sunday service) and a bracelet from Queen Elizabeth's jewelry box. She completed her look with the Royal Family order and the Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order star and sash.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales arrive for a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace for The President of South Africa on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010
Prince William and Kate Middleton. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Prince William adorned his suit with the Garter Star, the Thistle Star and three miniature medals for Queen Elizabeth's three Jubilees that he was a part of (Gold in 2002, Diamond in 2012 and Platinum in 2022).

Due primarily to COVID-19 pandemic, the state visit is the first hosted by the British royal family since then-U.S. President Donald Trump visited the U.K. in 2019.

Kate most recently wore a tiara for Diplomatic Corps reception in December 2019, an annual event for 1,000 guests including ambassadors, high commissioners and government officials. She wore the Lover's Knot tiara for the event paired with the Nizam of Hyderabad necklace and a navy velvet gown with long sleeves by Alexander McQueen (her royal wedding dress designer!).

Catherine, Princess of Wales during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010
Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson/Getty

Queen Camilla also wore her first tiara of King Charles' reign for the state banquet, a sapphire and diamond tiara that Queen Elizabeth wore for a 2015 state visit with President of China Xi Jinping. She opted for a blue gown to complement the headpiece.

Also in attendance were Prince Edward, Sophie, Countess of Wessex (wearing the Aquamarine Necklace Tiara), the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent, Lady Susan Hussey and Queen Elizabeth's former lady-in-waiting, Annabel Whitehead.

The menu for the banquet's dinner in the palace ballroom included grilled brill with wild mushrooms and truffles in sorrel sauce and ballotine of Windsor pheasant filled with artichokes, quince compote and port sauce. For dessert, guests had iced vanilla parfait with caramelized apples.

President Ramaphosa sat between King Charles and Kate, while South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor was flanked by Queen Camilla and Prince William at the table.

Before guests arrived, King Charles and Queen Camilla inspected the table as final touches were made, as seen in a video shared to the royal family's Twitter page.

The table is decorated with over 100 ivory-colored candles in silver-gilt candelabra, along with displays of seasonal fruit and 23 flower arrangements in silver-gilt centerpieces, many purchased by King George IV in the nineteenth century. Seasonal flowers from Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle's gardens were used for the floral arrangements.

Over a thousand glasses are used at a state banquet — every guest is given six glasses, with another champagne glass for the toasts also provided.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

(L-R) President of the Republic of South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa with King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales with Catherine, Princess of Wales during the Ceremonial Welcome on Horse Guards Parade where The President, accompanied by The King, inspected the Guard of Honour after the South African National Anthem was played on November 22, 2022 in London, England.
Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

Kate and Prince William, both 40, have played a major role in the state visit so far. Earlier on Tuesday, the couple welcomed President Ramaphosa at the Corinthia Hotel on behalf of King Charles, then accompanied him to Horse Guards Parade, where the president received a ceremonial welcome.

Along with King Charles and Queen Camilla, Kate and Prince William then participated in a carriage procession to Buckingham Palace.

Related Articles
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla tiaras
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Will Wear Tiaras Next Week — Which Sparklers Will They Choose?
Prince William, Prince of Wales, (L) and his wife Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, pose with South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa (C) at the Corinthia Hotel
Kate Middleton and Prince William Welcome South African President for First State Visit of New Reign
President of the Republic of South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa with King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort and Prince William, Prince of Wales with Catherine, Princess of Wales during the Ceremonial Welcome on Horse Guards Parade where The President, accompanied by The King, inspected the Guard of Honour after the South African National Anthem was played on November 22, 2022 in London, England
Kate Middleton and Prince William Ride in London Carriage Procession with King Charles and Queen Camilla 
(L-R) President of the Republic of South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa with King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort and Prince William, Prince of Wales with Catherine, Princess of Wales during the Ceremonial Welcome on Horse Guards Parade where The President, accompanied by The King, inspected the Guard of Honour after the South African National Anthem was played on November 22, 2022 in London, England.
King Charles in Charge! The Best Photos from the Monarch's First State Visit
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort show South African President Cyril Ramaphosa items, including a photograph of President Mandela and Queen Elizabeth II, displayed as part of the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace
King Charles Views Queen Elizabeth's Famous 21st Birthday Speech During South Africa State Visit
Princess Diana, Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Sports Princess of Wales Brooch (Worn by Princess Diana!) for the First Time
King Charles III receives King Felipe VI of Spain in the Morning Room, during an audience at Clarence House, on November 21, 2022 in London, England.
King Charles Displays Poignant Photo of Prince George During Meeting with King Felipe of Spain
Camilla, Queen Consort hosts a reception for the Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition 2022 winners at Buckingham Palace
Queen Camilla Pays Tribute to Her Late Mother-in-Law Queen Elizabeth: 'So Greatly Missed'
King Charles III and Prince William, Prince of Wales, queen camilla, princess katherine of wales
King Charles, Queen Camilla, Kate and Prince William Update Profile Photos After Remembrance Day
kat middleton
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Are Poised for a Tiara Moment as King Charles Hosts First State Visit
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, (L) Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (R) attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on November 12, 2022. (Photo by CHRIS RADBURN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS RADBURN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
How Kate Middleton Honored Queen Elizabeth with Her Jewelry Choices at Remembrance Day Event
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, (L) Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (2L) and Britain's King Charles III (R) attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on November 12, 2022. (Photo by CHRIS RADBURN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS RADBURN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
King Charles Attends Festival of Remembrance for First Time Since Becoming Monarch with Queen Camilla
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 13: Prince William, Prince of Wales attends the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph on Whitehall on November 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince William Wears Military Uniform to Lay Prince of Wales Wreath at Remembrance Sunday Service
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, (L) Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (R) attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on November 12, 2022. (Photo by CHRIS RADBURN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS RADBURN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Kate Middleton and Prince William Sport Poppy Pins at Festival of Remembrance
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice Step Out for Royal Sisters Outing to Support Veterans
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Team Up for Royal Sisters Outing to Support Veterans
King Charles III during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London. Picture date: Sunday November 13, 2022. (Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images)
King Charles Attends Remembrance Sunday for the First Time Since Becoming Monarch