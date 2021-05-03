Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Kate loves the hat so much, she owns it in two colors

Kate Middleton's Go-To Fedora from Her Home Video Is Also Popular with Another Royal!

A new video clip has been shared on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s @kensingtonroyal social media channels

Kate Middleton sported the perfect accessory for a family walk along the beach.

In a stunning shot of Kate holding Prince Louis's hands as they trek up some sand dunes, the Duchess of Cambridge sports a hat by Hicks & Brown, the Suffolk Fedora featuring a pheasant feather wrap ($133).

Kate, 39, is such a fan of the style that she owns the hat in both olive and navy. For a Jan. 2020 outing to church in Norfolk, the royal mom wore the navy version of the fedora with a long coat.

"Kate usually wears more formal styles, but she was attending church on a winter's day and our hats are made from wool, so they do add a bit of warmth," Alice Leet-Cook, cofounder of Hicks & Brown, the brand behind Kate's blue fedora hat, previously told PEOPLE.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton | Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton | Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Kate isn't the only royal who is a fan of the style. Sophie, Countess of Wessex has the same hat in her closet, although she opted for the camel color.

Sophie, 56, has been seen sporting Hicks & Brown's Suffolk Fedora on multiple occasions, including a May 2018 outing at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex Sophie, Countess of Wessex | Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Royal women are known for their whimsical fascinators and fashionable headbands, but Queen Elizabeth usually sticks with her signature wide-brimmed hats.

Queen Elizabeth Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Steve REIGATE / POOL / AFP) (Photo by STEVE REIGATE/POOL/AFP via Getty

