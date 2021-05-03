Kate Middleton's Go-To Fedora from Her Home Video Is Also Popular with Another Royal!
Kate loves the hat so much, she owns it in two colors
Kate Middleton sported the perfect accessory for a family walk along the beach.
Kate and Prince William surprised fans on their 10th wedding anniversary last week by sharing a rare video of life at home with their three children: Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, who turned 6 on Sunday, and Prince Louis, who celebrated his third birthday on April 23.
In a stunning shot of Kate holding Prince Louis's hands as they trek up some sand dunes, the Duchess of Cambridge sports a hat by Hicks & Brown, the Suffolk Fedora featuring a pheasant feather wrap ($133).
Kate, 39, is such a fan of the style that she owns the hat in both olive and navy. For a Jan. 2020 outing to church in Norfolk, the royal mom wore the navy version of the fedora with a long coat.
"Kate usually wears more formal styles, but she was attending church on a winter's day and our hats are made from wool, so they do add a bit of warmth," Alice Leet-Cook, cofounder of Hicks & Brown, the brand behind Kate's blue fedora hat, previously told PEOPLE.
RELATED: Kate Middleton and Prince William Share Rare Video of Life at Home with George, Charlotte and Louis
Kate isn't the only royal who is a fan of the style. Sophie, Countess of Wessex has the same hat in her closet, although she opted for the camel color.
Sophie, 56, has been seen sporting Hicks & Brown's Suffolk Fedora on multiple occasions, including a May 2018 outing at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.
Royal women are known for their whimsical fascinators and fashionable headbands, but Queen Elizabeth usually sticks with her signature wide-brimmed hats.
Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!
"Very few modern women wear a hat as part of their work uniform, aside from perhaps members of the armed forces," British historian Robert Lacey explained to fashion journalist Elizabeth Holmes for her book HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style. "It's a reminder that the Queen is indentured to a service, to a job."