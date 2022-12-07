Kate Middleton Wears Earrings Designed by Recipient of Business Loan from King Charles' Prince's Trust

Kate Middleton is making eco-friendly style choices.

The Princess of Wales, 40, paid a visit to Harvard University on Friday dressed in a gray, long-sleeve pencil-cut dress accessorized with black heels and gold hoop earrings designed by a recipient of a business loan from King Charles III's charitable organization The Prince's Trust.

The charity helps young individuals aged 11 to 30 with entrepreneurship, job placement and education, and awarded London-based designer Lenique Louis a £2,000 loan (roughly $2,400) in 2009, according to The Daily Mail.

Louis focuses on creating handcrafted pieces and was chosen as an ambassador of the charitable organization following the success of her jewelry. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, she shared an article from The Mail that stated the earrings were designed with recycled gold and sustainable packaging.

"This is a testimony to never give up on your dreams!" she added in the post's caption.

Speaking to The Mail, Louis said, "Back in 2009, I never would have thought that someone within the Royal Family would be showcasing my jewelry."

She added, "She could have gone to any of the big houses, but she wanted to get them from an independent designer — who was helped by her father-in-law."

Kate's outing with the earrings came during the royal couple's three-day visit to the United States. At the end of the visit, they attended the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, where Kate recycled Princess Diana's emerald and diamond choker that she once wore as a headpiece.

According to royal biographer Kitty Kelley, Diana tried to fit it over her head, but the choker became stuck. She liked the way it looked across her forehead so much that she decided to wear it that way for the evening.

The Prince of Wales refers to the Earthshot Prize Awards — which he created in 2020 — as his attempt to provide some urgent optimism about tackling environmental issues and climate change.

He and Princess Kate are "excited to be able to bring that to the United States and inspire people stateside and around the world through the incredible stories we are going to tell," a source close to the couple told PEOPLE.