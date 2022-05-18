Queen Elizabeth previously announced that she would not be attending any of the garden parties this year

Kate Middleton Steps Out in Bright Coral for Her First Buckingham Palace Garden Party of the Season

Kate Middleton attended her first royal garden party since 2019 — and she brought some springtime cheer with her outfit.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, joined Prince Edward, Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Queen Elizabeth's cousin Princess Alexandra for Wednesday's garden party at Buckingham Palace, while her husband Prince William had another outing at the Dedication of the Submariner Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum.

Sporting a coral ensemble by Emilia Wickstead with coordinating heels as well as a bright pink fascinator that she wore for Trooping the Colour in 2017, Kate greeted many of the thousands of guests who were invited to the palace's gardens to recognize their public service.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex Sophie, Countess of Wessex | Credit: Dominic Lipinski/WPA Pool/Getty

Prince Edward, 58, looked dapper in a morning suit and top hat, while his wife Sophie, 57, opted for a floral printed dress and a whimsical fascinator.

The royals even had a special treat for the outdoor event: good weather! At the first garden party of the year last week, Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Princess Anne carried umbrellas as they battled bouts of rain. (In fact, the Queen has said in the past that the weather "can be a bit of a worry" when it comes to throwing these parties.)

Prince Edward Prince Edward | Credit: Dominic Lipinski/WPA Pool/Getty

Garden parties have been held at Buckingham Palace since the 1860s as a way for the monarch to recognize public service. In addition to mingling with members of the royal family, guests are treated to tea and cake. (According to the royal family's website, around 27,000 cups of tea are served and 20,000 slices of cakes are consumed!)

Kate Middleton Kate Middleton, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex | Credit: Dominic Lipinski/WPA Pool/Getty

After canceling garden parties in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they are back in full swing this season — however, Queen Elizabeth announced she would not attend the gatherings this year.

The Queen, 96, has been absent from a number of public outings in recent months amid a series of health setbacks and mobility issues. The garden parties would require the monarch to be on her feet for a long duration to greet attendees on the lawn.

Kate Middleton Credit: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP/Getty