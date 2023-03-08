Kate Middleton Sports Camo to Visit Irish Guards for the First Time Since Becoming Their New Colonel

The Princess of Wales stepped out in rural England amid Meghan Markle and Prince Harry referencing their children's royal titles for the first time

By Simon Perry
Published on March 8, 2023
Kate, Princess of Wales, Colonel, Irish Guards, during her first visit to the 1st Battalion Irish Guards since becoming Colonel, at the Salisbury Plain Training Area in Wiltshire, England
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. Photo: Steve Reigate/AP/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton is back among the troops!

The Princess of Wales, 41, visited the Irish Guards as they trained in rural England on a snowy Wednesday morning. It marked the first time with the regiment since she became honorary Colonel following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. She succeeded her husband, Prince William, who King Charles III made the new Colonel of the Welsh Guards, fitting with his new title as the Prince of Wales.

Princess Kate sported a camouflage coat as she learned how to help a battlefield casualty, about anti-poaching aid that is delivered to troops and park rangers in East Africa and how the regiment is supporting the Ukrainian army in its anti-landmine work.

Kate began her visit to the training area in Salisbury Plain by meeting the Irish Guards of Number One and Number Two Company to hear about their recent deployment on Security Force Assistance tasks across East Africa. There, they have been training and helping other forces including aiding park rangers on counter-poaching missions.

Kate, Princess of Wales, Colonel, Irish Guards, during her first visit to the 1st Battalion Irish Guards since becoming Colonel, at the Salisbury Plain Training Area in Wiltshire, England
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. Steve Reigate/AP/Shutterstock

She then joined members of Number Three Company as they underwent a medical training and casualty exercise — including a briefing de-mining training, which is currently being delivered by the Irish Guards to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. She took part in a casualty simulation exercise, learning how to care for injured soldiers on the battlefield.

The visit came to an end with Kate viewing a demonstration of the weapon systems used by the regiment.

Sharing photos of the outing on social media, courtiers wrote, "A snowy morning with the @irish_guards on Salisbury Plain! The work of the Irish Guards is as wide-ranging as it is exemplary, from training park rangers on counter-poaching in East Africa to de-mining training for Ukrainian Armed Forces. Fantastic to be with 'The Micks' today seeing their hard work (whatever the weather!)"

Kate, Princess of Wales, Colonel, Irish Guards, during her first visit to the 1st Battalion Irish Guards since becoming Colonel, at the Salisbury Plain Training Area in Wiltshire, England
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. Steve Reigate/AP/Shutterstock

Although she is in her first year as Colonel of the regiment, Kate is a veteran of visits to the Irish Guards, especially at their St. Patrick's Day parades. She was usually on hand to deliver the traditional shamrock emblem to the guards.

Last week, the couple paired up to mark the Welsh national celebration of St. David's Day with the Welsh Guards.

Kate's appearance on Wednesday came as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced they held a christening for their 21-month-old daughter last Friday in a small and intimate ceremony at their home in Montecito, California. When reached by PEOPLE, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said: "I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor."

It also marks the first time Meghan and Prince Harry have referred to their children's royal titles.

According to a source, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex extended an invite to King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate, but they were not in attendance.

