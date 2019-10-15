Kate Middleton Wears a Shalwar Kameez for the First Time: All About the Traditional Garment (Diana Wore It Too!)

When in Pakistan, wear a shalwar kameez!

That’s the fashion advice Kate Middleton is following as she stepped out wearing the traditional garment on Tuesday for her first full day on tour with Prince William.

Arriving at the Margallah Hills National Park, Kate wore a periwinkle blue classic kameez top and matching trousers with a two-toned chiffon scarf — her most traditional Pakistani look so far. From local designer Maheen Khan, the long tunic-over-trousers ensemble is a style favored by locals and one that William’s late mother Princess Diana wore when she visited the country in the 1990s. “Classic elegance for a Princess,” Khan announced on Instagram, with several images of the royal in her designs.

Image zoom Kate Middleton visits the Margalla Hills National Park in Pakistan on October 15, 2019. Karwai Tang/WireImage

“Diana wore that look multiple times in Pakistan, and I think Kate has on occasion looked to Diana for inspiration while being careful not to copy her,” says Susan Kelley, founder of fashion blog WhatKateWore.com. “This tour has been very well researched, particularly because of the impact she can have and the way we see her branching out more.”

Image zoom Kate Middleton (left) and Princess Diana. Samir Hussein/WireImage; Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty

The shalwar kameez is the national dress of Pakistan, but various styles of it are worn all over South Asia. The word “shalwar” or “salwar” originates from the Arabic word “sirwal” and is used to describe the pants, while “kameez” is derived from the Arabic word “qamis” or “chemise” — a tunic which can be of varying lengths. The two-piece look is often worn with a “dupatta,” a long scarf that sometimes covers the head.

Image zoom Kate and William join the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, at his official residence on October 15, 2019 in Islamabad, Pakistan. Andrew Parsons-Pool/Getty Images

To visit Prime Minister Imran Khan later in the day, Kate changed into a green tunic- style dress by Catherine Walker & Co. paired with traditional trousers again by Maheen Khan. The look was finished off with a scarf from local brand Satrangi and earrings from her go-to Pakistani jewelry brand Zeen.

It was a more modern take on the traditional shalwar kameez, much like Kate’s arrival outfit on Monday evening. A floaty aqua-blue dress with fitted trousers also by Catherine Walker & Co., the ombre look featured a chiffon draped neckline, a nod to the traditional draping of a scarf.

Image zoom Kate and William arriving at the Pakistani Air Force Base on October 14, 2019. Karwai Tang/WireImage

To finish the day, Kate changed into a glittering western look by U.K. designer Jenny Packham in green (representing the Pakistani flag), while William cut a dashing figure in a traditional green sherwani by Naushemian.