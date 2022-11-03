Kate Middleton Just Recycled a Favorite Pair of Earrings — That Retailed for Only $6

The Princess of Wales is known for repeating pieces from her royal wardrobe — sometimes going years between wears!

Published on November 3, 2022 10:17 AM
Catherine, Princess of Wales visits The Street, a community hub that hosts local organisations to grow and develop their service, during their official visit to Scarborough
Kate Middleton. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Even Kate Middleton loves a bargain!

During her outing in Scarborough with Prince William on Thursday, the Princess of Wales opted for an accessory with a surprisingly affordable price tag. Kate completed her monochrome camel ensemble with twisted circle drop earrings by Accessorize, which retailed for just $6.

Although the earrings are currently sold out, those hoping to recreate Kate's look can sign up for an email alert so they're among the first to know when the pieces are back in stock.

Kate is known for recycling favorite pieces from her royal wardrobe — sometimes going years between wears! — and the earrings are no exception. She has worn the accessories on several occasions over the past few years. After debuting the earrings during a 2020 visit to Ireland, the mom of three has also sported them during video calls and social media messages in 2020 and 2021 as well as at the Six Nations rugby union match between England and Wales at Twickenham Stadium in February 2022.

Kate's outfit in Scarborough included other recycled pieces as well. She carried her DeMellier handbag and wore her Ralph Lauren Celia heels for the outing.

Kate and Prince William, both 40, also accessorized their ensembles with red poppy pins. The poppy has been used since 1921 to commemorate military members who have died in wars. The red flower is primarily associated with the U.K. and Commonwealth countries for Remembrance Day on November 11, though the U.S. also uses the symbol.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales arrive at "The Street" community hub
Kate Middleton and Prince William. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate's history of repeating outfits follows the footsteps of another royal: her grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth, who died on Sept. 8 at age 96.

"Her Majesty is always thrifty," Angela Kelly, the Queen's longtime dressmaker, wrote in her 2019 memoir The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, The Dresser and the Wardrobe. "After two or three outings, a piece will have become familiar to the media and the public, so we will either look for ways to modify it or it will become something that is worn on private holidays at Balmoral or Sandringham."

