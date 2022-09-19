Royals Kate Middleton Wearing Queen Elizabeth's Jewelry Kate Middleton has often honored the late Queen by wearing her jewelry to important state moments, diplomatic visits and now, to her funeral. See the many times the Princess of Wales has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II by wearing jewels from her collection By Alex Apatoff Alex Apatoff Instagram Twitter Alex Apatoff is the Executive Editor of PEOPLE Digital. She has been with the brand for more than a decade, holding various roles on the Style and Beauty team before becoming the site's Lifestyle Director to coordinate the work across the commerce, evergreen, features and marketing teams. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Alex worked at Us Weekly (where, among other things, she oversaw the Fashion Police pages) and graduated from Northwestern University with a Bachelors in Journalism. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 19, 2022 10:38 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 07 Pearl-and-Diamond Choker David Levenson/Getty; Tim Rooke/Shutterstock For the Queen's funeral, Kate wore a four-strand pearl choker with a diamond clasp, which she has worn on several previous occasions (including the 2021 funeral for her grandfather-in-law Prince Philip). The Queen is seen in it here at 1983 state dinner in Bangladesh. 02 of 07 Bahrain Pearl Earrings Chris Jackson/Getty; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty These slim diamond-and-pearl drops are another piece of the Queen's that Kate has worn often, including to the Queen's funeral. She also has been seen in them at Balmoral, a Remembrance Day event and at the Platinum Jubilee. 03 of 07 Triple Strand of Pearls Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty; Kirsty O'Connor-WPA Pool/Getty A classic three-strand pearl necklace is part of the Queen's iconography; it was by far her most-worn piece of jewelry. For a state reception in her honor Saturday, the new-named Princess of Wales donned a long set that had belonged to her grandmother-in-law. 04 of 07 Pearl and Diamond Earrings Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty; Jonathan Buckmaster/Getty The simple but statement-making two-drop earrings (a diamond stud and pearl pendant) were worn often by the Queen during her Silver Jubilee celebrations in 1977, marking 25 years on the throne. Kate has worn them frequently in her role as Duchess, and now Princess, most recently sporting them to greet the troops ahead of the Queen's funeral. 05 of 07 The Nizam of Hyderabad Necklace Hulton Archive/Getty; Victoria Jones/Getty Given to the Queen as a wedding gift by a dignitary who told her to pick out anything from Cartier that she wanted, this necklace was a favorite of Queen Elizabeth's throughout her life, as well as one that she loaned to Kate on several occasions. 06 of 07 Sapphire Teardrop Earrings Leon Neal/AFP via Getty; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Kate is already the wearer of several famous royal sapphires, but the ones she borrowed from Queen Elizabeth for a movie night in 2021 were particularly striking. Made by Asprey, they originate from a sapphire suite gifted to Queen Elizabeth by Sheikh Rashid of Dubai when she visited the Middle East in 1979. 07 of 07 Maple Leaf Brooch Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty; Samir Hussein/WireImage The Queen fittingly wore this diamond brooch at many events in celebration of Canada, and lent it to many of the women in her family to do the same — including granddaughter-in-law Kate, who wore it on her first state trip to the Commonwealth country in 2011.