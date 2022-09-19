Kate Middleton Wearing Queen Elizabeth's Jewelry

01 of 07 Pearl-and-Diamond Choker David Levenson/Getty; Tim Rooke/Shutterstock For the Queen's funeral, Kate wore a four-strand pearl choker with a diamond clasp, which she has worn on several previous occasions (including the 2021 funeral for her grandfather-in-law Prince Philip). The Queen is seen in it here at 1983 state dinner in Bangladesh.

02 of 07 Bahrain Pearl Earrings Chris Jackson/Getty; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty These slim diamond-and-pearl drops are another piece of the Queen's that Kate has worn often, including to the Queen's funeral. She also has been seen in them at Balmoral, a Remembrance Day event and at the Platinum Jubilee.

03 of 07 Triple Strand of Pearls Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty; Kirsty O'Connor-WPA Pool/Getty A classic three-strand pearl necklace is part of the Queen's iconography; it was by far her most-worn piece of jewelry. For a state reception in her honor Saturday, the new-named Princess of Wales donned a long set that had belonged to her grandmother-in-law.

04 of 07 Pearl and Diamond Earrings Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty; Jonathan Buckmaster/Getty The simple but statement-making two-drop earrings (a diamond stud and pearl pendant) were worn often by the Queen during her Silver Jubilee celebrations in 1977, marking 25 years on the throne. Kate has worn them frequently in her role as Duchess, and now Princess, most recently sporting them to greet the troops ahead of the Queen's funeral.