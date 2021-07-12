Kate Middleton's Royal Wave! See Kate and Her Dad Participate in a Crowd Favorite at Wimbledon
Between Wimbledon and Euro 2020, Kate had a busy (and sporty!) weekend
Kate Middleton perfected her royal wave long ago — but this is a completely different kind!
The tennis-loving mom (Kate and Prince William, both 39, have a court at their Anmer Hall home in Norfolk) returned to Wimbledon for the tournament's final day on Sunday. She even brought along a special guest: her dad, Michael Middleton!
While the father-daughter duo watched Britain's Gordon Reid play against Belgium's Joachim Gerard in the final of the Gentlemen's Wheelchair Singles, a crowd favorite at sporting events broke out. Kate and her father participated in 'The Wave' with smiles when it was their section's turn to throw their arms in the air.
Kate, a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club which hosts Wimbledon, later made her way to the Royal Box at Centre Court, where she watched as Serbia's Novak Djokovic won his sixth Wimbledon title and 20th Grand Slam with victory over Italy's Matteo Berrettini.
It was a very sporty weekend for the Duchess of Cambridge. She also attended the famed tennis tournament on Saturday with Prince William to watch the women's final, where Ashleigh Barty defeated Karolína Plíšková to win the title.
And on Sunday evening, Kate joined Prince William and their 7-year-old son Prince George in rooting for England's soccer team in the Euro 2020 final at London's Wembley Stadium. Unfortunately for the home team, Italy took the prize in penalty kicks.