Kate Middleton's Royal Wave! See Kate and Her Dad Participate in a Crowd Favorite at Wimbledon

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is seen in the stands taking part in a Mexican wave during Day Thirteen of The Championships - Wimbledon 2021 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 11, 2021 in London, England.

Kate Middleton perfected her royal wave long ago — but this is a completely different kind!

The tennis-loving mom (Kate and Prince William, both 39, have a court at their Anmer Hall home in Norfolk) returned to Wimbledon for the tournament's final day on Sunday. She even brought along a special guest: her dad, Michael Middleton!

While the father-daughter duo watched Britain's Gordon Reid play against Belgium's Joachim Gerard in the final of the Gentlemen's Wheelchair Singles, a crowd favorite at sporting events broke out. Kate and her father participated in 'The Wave' with smiles when it was their section's turn to throw their arms in the air.

Kate, a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club which hosts Wimbledon, later made her way to the Royal Box at Centre Court, where she watched as Serbia's Novak Djokovic won his sixth Wimbledon title and 20th Grand Slam with victory over Italy's Matteo Berrettini.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend Wimbledon Championships Tennis Tournament at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2021 in London, England.

It was a very sporty weekend for the Duchess of Cambridge. She also attended the famed tennis tournament on Saturday with Prince William to watch the women's final, where Ashleigh Barty defeated Karolína Plíšková to win the title.

