Inside Kate Middleton's Clever Wardrobe Trick to Never Upstage the Bride as a Wedding Guest

All eyes are usually on Kate Middleton — but the royal knows exactly how to let a friend have her time in the spotlight.

On Saturday afternoon, members of the royal family stepped out for the wedding of one of Kate’s closest friends, Sophie Carter, who married Robert Snuggs at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Norfolk.

The royal mom of three wore a cornflower blue Catherine Walker & Co coat dress for the special occasion — a recycled outfit! Princess Kate previously wore the piece when she arrived in Berlin with Prince William and their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, during their July 2017 tour of Poland and Germany.

Just as she perfectly matched her family in blue for their tour, Kate coordinated with her children for the weekend wedding. Charlotte, 3, was one of three bridesmaids, while George, 5, was among the chosen four page boys, and they were outfitted by one of Kate’s favorite childrenswear designers, Amaia. Charlotte wore a linen dress in ivory with royal blue embroidered edging from the upmarket label. Meanwhile, George wore matching cropped blue trousers, with an off-white linen shirt accessorized with a blue cummerbund, also from Amaia.

Kate made her outfit wedding chic by adding a matching floral headpiece by milliner Juliette Botterill, who is becoming a go-to for royal family members like Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall.

This is the second time this year Kate took a step back in the fashion department for a bride’s big day by wearing an outfit she already had in her closet.

At the May wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, she pulled an epic royal rewear with one of her favorite pieces: an off-white bespoke Alexander McQueen coat dress. In July 2015, Kate wore the structured-collared coat dress to Princess Charlotte’s christening. She pulled out the ensemble again at the Queen’s official birthday celebrations, Trooping the Colour, in 2016.

Kate’s recycling of outfits as a wedding guest is a clever way of making sure everyone’s attention is where it belongs: On the bride and groom!