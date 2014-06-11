Kate Middleton Wants Prince George (Who's Walking!) to Learn to Sail

The Duchess of Cambridge plans to put the prince on the water when he's old enough

He has already been dressed in nautical baby wear during an outing in New Zealand, but one day Prince George could really set sail.

His sailing-enthusiast mom, the Duchess of Cambridge, said she is eager to have 10-month-old George take to the water in a small dinghy when he’s old enough.

Kate, 32, on Tuesday met British sailing hero Sir Ben Ainslie, who offered to take Kate and George – who she has revealed is now walking – out on the water.

Ainslie said he could start the prince in a small single-handed children’s sailboat called an Optimist dinghy.

“The Duchess was very keen, but not for a couple of years yet – when he’s about 7 or 8,” he said.

“But we’d love to get the Duchess sailing sooner. She’s very keen and of course we’d love to get her out on the water – she doesn’t get to do it much now.”

Kate also had the chance to see the new America’s Cup trophy, crafted by Garrard Jewelers, and meet the British team that hopes to be victorious in the 2017 race.

