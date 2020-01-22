Kate Middleton Visits Women's Prison to Reconnect with Inmates Who Are Rebuilding Their Lives

Kate Middleton‘s new mission centers around children under the age of 5 — and the last stop on her 24-hour tour of the U.K. showed the impact early years can have on a person’s life.

The royal mom headed to a women’s prison in Surrey, England, on Wednesday to reconnect with former and current inmates she previously met during a 2015 visit. She learned how some of the women are rebuilding their lives and families after being successfully rehabilitated and released.

Kate heard about the work done by the Forward Trust to support clients in improving their relationships with friends and families, including reuniting with children. She also spoke to women currently at the prison.

The royal mom of three started her whirlwind tour in Birmingham on Tuesday, heading to MiniBrum at Thinktank Birmingham Science Museum where she was shown around the interactive, mini-city by children who helped design the space. Kate also spoke to parents and carers about her new survey, which asks five questions about the under 5s. The questions include topics such as nature vs. nurture, health and happiness. The results will help guide what is done to help vulnerable children and families for generations to come.

Image zoom BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty

Image zoom Kate Middleton Samir Hussein/PA Images

Image zoom Kate Middleton BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty

RELATED: Kate Middleton Opens Up About ‘Isolation’ She Felt When Prince George Was a Baby

“I’m here today to help launch a survey to hear society’s views about raising the next generation,” she said. “Parents, carers and families are at the heart of caring for children in the formative years so that is why I want to listen to them.”

“As a parent, I know how much we cherish the future health and happiness of our children. I want to hear the key issues affecting our families and communities so I can focus my work on where it is needed most. My ambition is to provide lasting change for generations to come.”

Image zoom Kate Middleton

On Wednesday, the royal headed to Cardiff, Wales, to attend a baby sensory class at the innovative Ely and Careau Children’s Centre and hear about the support that parents receive. She crouched down to play with the children and checked out an outdoor hut, even helping a girl with sand on her hand get cleaned up.

“I see amazing work you’re doing here in so many areas,” she told workers at the center. “It’s just bringing it to light. The critical work you’re doing has a massive social — and economic — impact later down the years.”

Image zoom Kate Middleton GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images

Kate also opened up about how helpful a similar center would have been when she was a new mother to Prince George.

“It’s nice to be back in Wales,” Kate said. “I was chatting to some of the mums. It was the first year and I’d just had George — William was still working with search and rescue — and we came up here and I had a tiny, tiny baby in the middle of Anglesey. It was so isolated, so cut off. I didn’t have any family around, and he was doing night shifts. So…if only I had had a center like this.”

Image zoom Kate Middleton GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The new project is the latest development in eight years of work by Princess Kate. In that time she has immersed herself in hearing real-life experiences of children and carers and learning how experiences in early childhood can lie at the root of many of the toughest social challenges people face.

David Holmes, chief executive of the charity Family Action (which Kate joined for some pre-Christmas fun in December), adds, “Every parent, carer and family wants the best for their child and raising the profile of the vital early years in a child’s life is work of national importance. The insight this survey will give the early years sector valuable direction in designing and delivering services and support which reflect what matters most to people.”