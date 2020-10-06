Kate Middleton Visits University Students Amid Fears of Their Wellbeing Due to COVID-19 Crisis

The Duchess of Cambridge visited students at the University of Derby on Tuesday and heard about how they are coping under the challenges of the pandemic

Kate Middleton traveled to see how university students are coping amid the challenging times of COVID-19.

The royal spent Tuesday morning at the University of Derby, meeting first-year students, nursing students and those in sports societies about the effect that the coronavirus pandemic has had on them.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Concerned about the students’ mental health, she also talked to them about the help they are receiving from the university, which is in the English Midlands — about 130 miles northwest of London.

At Derby, there are initiatives in place like peer-mentoring and nursing students are "buddied" up with fellow students in the year above to provide them with support during challenging clinical placements, she was told.

Image zoom Kate Middleton ARTHUR EDWARDS/AFP via Getty Images

Image zoom Kate Middleton ARTHUR EDWARDS/POOL/AFP via Getty

And the University has provided training to its sports societies that will enable students to support their teammates’ mental health.

Image zoom Kate Middleton

Image zoom Kate Middleton Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty

Kate arrived in one of her go-to Amaia floral masks and wore an oversized patterned jacket over a pale blue sweater. She also had on her new gold necklace from All The Falling Stars that features her children's initials.

Image zoom Kate Middleton ARTHUR EDWARDS/AFP via Getty Images

Image zoom Kate Middleton Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty

With World Mental Health Day on Saturday, October 10, Kate, 38, was briefed by the CEO of Student Minds, the U.K.’s student mental health charity, Rosie Tressler, about the organization’s Student Space – a new resource to those at college during the pandemic.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Image zoom Kate Middleton ARTHUR EDWARDS/AFP via Getty Images

Kate, who went to the University of St. Andrews (where she met husband Prince William) in 2001, has experience with what student life is like, but under COVID, restrictions to the way classes are run and social distancing measures have completely altered the student experience.