Kate Middleton Makes Solo Outing to Visit Ukrainian Families Settling in the U.K.

Kate Middleton is continuing to support Ukrainians.

On Thursday, the Princess of Wales visited the Reading Ukrainian Community Centre, where she met displaced Ukrainian families and heard about the support the Centre is providing to those arriving in the U.K. as a result of the conflict in Ukraine.

Kate learned about how the Centre has adapted their services in recent months from the volunteers. She also met families who are supported by the Centre to hear their stories.

Combining her interest in both art and the wellbeing of young people, Kate joined children taking part in an art session. Delivered on a monthly basis, the workshops provide a way for the children to have fun, build friendships and express their emotions and experiences through a creative outlet.

Kate and her husband Prince William, both 40, previously said they "stand" with "all of Ukraine's people."

The visit followed a virtual roundtable meeting convened by The Royal Foundation ofThe Prince and Princess of Wales held last week, where they shared best practices to help support the First Lady of Ukraine's mental health strategy, which was announced in August to address the impact the ongoing conflict is having upon the mental wellbeing of Ukrainians.

In September, Princess Kate held a special audience with Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska at Buckingham Palace, who traveled to the U.K. to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

Prince William and Kate made a surprise visit to the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London in March to hear about the efforts being made to support Ukrainians in the U.K. and across Europe. They met with members of the Ukrainian community and volunteers to learn about services being offered at the center as well as the challenges they continue to face.

They also brought homemade chocolate brownies and granola bars from Kensington Palace for the volunteers.

The following month, the royal couple wore pins showcasing the blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag when they visited the headquarters of the Disaster Emergency Committee in London to learn more about their work to support people affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Kate and Prince William previously offered words of support for Ukraine in a statement shared on their joint Twitter account.

"In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine's future," the statement from the couple said. "Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine's people as they bravely fight for that future."

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Britain's royal family for voicing their support for the country on March 1.

Zelenskyy tweeted that he and his wife "are grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge @RoyalFamily that at this crucial time, when Ukraine is courageously opposing Russia's invasion, they stand by our country and support our brave citizens."

"Good will triumph," he added.