Kate Middleton Makes Solo Outing to Visit Ukrainian Families Settling in the U.K.

The Princess of Wales also participated in an art workshop for children

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 17, 2022 07:20 AM
Catherine Princess of Wales visits Ukrainian Community Centre
Kate Middleton at the Ukraine Centre. Photo: Paul Edwards/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton is continuing to support Ukrainians.

On Thursday, the Princess of Wales visited the Reading Ukrainian Community Centre, where she met displaced Ukrainian families and heard about the support the Centre is providing to those arriving in the U.K. as a result of the conflict in Ukraine.

Kate learned about how the Centre has adapted their services in recent months from the volunteers. She also met families who are supported by the Centre to hear their stories.

Combining her interest in both art and the wellbeing of young people, Kate joined children taking part in an art session. Delivered on a monthly basis, the workshops provide a way for the children to have fun, build friendships and express their emotions and experiences through a creative outlet.

Kate and her husband Prince William, both 40, previously said they "stand" with "all of Ukraine's people."

Catherine, Princess of Wales visits the Reading Ukrainian Community Centre
Kate Middleton at the Ukraine Centre. Paul Edwards-WPA Pool/Getty Images

The visit followed a virtual roundtable meeting convened by The Royal Foundation ofThe Prince and Princess of Wales held last week, where they shared best practices to help support the First Lady of Ukraine's mental health strategy, which was announced in August to address the impact the ongoing conflict is having upon the mental wellbeing of Ukrainians.

Catherine Princess of Wales visits Ukrainian Community Centre
Kate Middleton at the Ukraine Centre. Paul Edwards/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

In September, Princess Kate held a special audience with Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska at Buckingham Palace, who traveled to the U.K. to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

Prince William and Kate made a surprise visit to the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London in March to hear about the efforts being made to support Ukrainians in the U.K. and across Europe. They met with members of the Ukrainian community and volunteers to learn about services being offered at the center as well as the challenges they continue to face.

Catherine, Princess of Wales visits the Reading Ukrainian Community Centre
The Princess of Wales arrives at the Ukraine Centre. Paul Edwards-WPA Pool/Getty Images

They also brought homemade chocolate brownies and granola bars from Kensington Palace for the volunteers.

The following month, the royal couple wore pins showcasing the blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag when they visited the headquarters of the Disaster Emergency Committee in London to learn more about their work to support people affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Kate and Prince William previously offered words of support for Ukraine in a statement shared on their joint Twitter account.

"In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine's future," the statement from the couple said. "Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine's people as they bravely fight for that future."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Britain's royal family for voicing their support for the country on March 1.

Zelenskyy tweeted that he and his wife "are grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge @RoyalFamily that at this crucial time, when Ukraine is courageously opposing Russia's invasion, they stand by our country and support our brave citizens."

"Good will triumph," he added.

Related Articles
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) speaks with First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska (L) during a meeting at Buckingham Palace on September 18, 2022. - Britain was gearing up Sunday for the momentous state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II as King Charles III prepared to host world leaders and as mourners queued for the final 24 hours left to view her coffin, lying in state in Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster. (Photo by Kirsty O'Connor / POOL / AFP) (Photo by KIRSTY O'CONNOR/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Kate Middleton Meets with Olena Zelenska, First Lady of Ukraine, at Buckingham Palace
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge visit the Ukrainian Cultural Centre
Kate Middleton and Prince William Make Emotional Visit to Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the London headquarters of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC)
Kate Middleton and Prince William Step Out on the Queen's Birthday for Joint Outing in Support of Ukraine
Kate Middleton, Prince William, family
Prince William Says George, Charlotte and Louis Ask About War in Ukraine: They 'Are Talking About It'
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Ukrainian Cultural Centre
Here's What Prince William Really Said About the War in Ukraine — and How It Became a Controversy
The Royal Family Attend The Commonwealth Day Westminster Abbey Service
How Kate Middleton's Jewelry Choices for Commonwealth Day Sent a Message of Support to Ukraine
prince charles
Prince Charles Makes Surprise Trip to Romania to Meet Ukrainian Refugees
Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall visit a church service at the Ukrainian Cathedral
Prince Charles and Camilla Show Their Support for Ukraine with Visit to Ukrainian Cathedral
royals rollout
Queen Elizabeth Makes 'Generous Donation' to Aid Ukrainians Amid Russia's Invasion
Belgian Royals
Belgium's Royal Family Will Host Ukrainian Families in Three of Their Royal Properties
Jake Tapper Prince William
Jake Tapper Addresses Prince William's Misquoted Statement About War in Ukraine: 'It Remains Ahistorical'
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and First Lady Olena Zelenska
Ukraine's President Zelenskyy Thanks Prince William and Kate Middleton for Their Support
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales
Prince Charles Condemns the Russian Invasion of Ukraine, Shares 'Solidarity' with Resistors
The Princess Of Wales Visits Colham Manor Children’s Centre With The Maternal Mental Health Alliance
Kate Middleton Surprises 3-Year-Old Boy with a Special Gift: Her Own Poppy Pin!
Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives to visit Colham Manor Children's Centre in Hillingdon
Kate Middleton Joins Mom-and-Baby Group During Outing for Maternal Mental Health Alliance Patronage
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, (L) Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (R) attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on November 12, 2022. (Photo by CHRIS RADBURN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS RADBURN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Kate Middleton and Prince William Sport Poppy Pins at Festival of Remembrance