Kate Middleton Visits Maternity Unit of Hospital, Continuing Royal Work with Moms and Babies

Kate Middleton is continuing her work to support mothers and young children on her latest outing.

On Wednesday, the Princess of Wales, 40, visited the maternity unit of the Royal Surrey County Hospital to hear about their work with pregnant women and new mothers.

Upon arrival at the hospital, which delivers and cares for around 3,000 babies each year, Kate met staff from the unit's Jasmine Team, which helps the one in five women affected by mental health illnesses during pregnancy and the postnatal period. She heard how the team collaborates with local services to provide tailored care and spoke with a mother who benefited from the support.

Kate also heard how staff implemented a plan for mothers to work with the same team of midwives throughout their pregnancy before spending time in the hospital's Special Care Baby Unit, which provides specialist neonatal care for tiny and premature babies. She met a family who was supported by the unit, which is one of the few that allows mothers to remain close to their babies at all times with sleeping facilities. Staff also encourages parents to take part in the care of their child as much as possible — including bathing, feeding and diaper changing — allowing the baby and parents to bond.

In recent years, much of Princess Kate's work has been focused on early childhood development, which has been inspired by her own experiences as a mother of three.

In 2020, Kate got personal about her experiences during childbirth, revealing that she turned to "hypnobirthing" for all three of her deliveries. While battling hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe form of morning sickness she had during each pregnancy, Kate says she took it upon herself to learn about the birthing method.

"I got very bad morning sickness, so I'm not the happiest of pregnant people," Kate said in a revealing interview on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast in February 2020.

Kate welcomed son Prince George on July 22, 2013. His sister Princess Charlotte followed on May 2, 2015. Younger brother Prince Louis was born on April 23, 2018. The royal mom had all three of her children in the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital in London.

As she's learned more through her research and in teaming up with various charities and organizations, she's come to realize that she would have done things differently during her own pregnancies.

"I feel huge responsibility because what I've learned over the last few years is so fascinating and I definitely would have done things differently, even during my pregnancy, than I would have done now," she revealed during the podcast interview.

Earlier this year, Kate teamed up with Princess Anne for the duo's first joint royal outing. They visited the London headquarters of the Royal College of Midwives and the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists — of which Anne and Kate are respective patrons.

