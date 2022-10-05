Kate Middleton Visits Maternity Unit of Hospital, Continuing Royal Work with Moms and Babies

The Princess of Wales has done a lot of work on behalf of early childhood development, which has been inspired by her own experiences as a mother of three

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 5, 2022 07:32 AM
The Princess Of Wales Visits Royal Surrey County Hospital Maternity Unit
Photo: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton is continuing her work to support mothers and young children on her latest outing.

On Wednesday, the Princess of Wales, 40, visited the maternity unit of the Royal Surrey County Hospital to hear about their work with pregnant women and new mothers.

Upon arrival at the hospital, which delivers and cares for around 3,000 babies each year, Kate met staff from the unit's Jasmine Team, which helps the one in five women affected by mental health illnesses during pregnancy and the postnatal period. She heard how the team collaborates with local services to provide tailored care and spoke with a mother who benefited from the support.

Kate also heard how staff implemented a plan for mothers to work with the same team of midwives throughout their pregnancy before spending time in the hospital's Special Care Baby Unit, which provides specialist neonatal care for tiny and premature babies. She met a family who was supported by the unit, which is one of the few that allows mothers to remain close to their babies at all times with sleeping facilities. Staff also encourages parents to take part in the care of their child as much as possible — including bathing, feeding and diaper changing — allowing the baby and parents to bond.

The Princess Of Wales Visits Royal Surrey County Hospital Maternity Unit
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

In recent years, much of Princess Kate's work has been focused on early childhood development, which has been inspired by her own experiences as a mother of three.

In 2020, Kate got personal about her experiences during childbirth, revealing that she turned to "hypnobirthing" for all three of her deliveries. While battling hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe form of morning sickness she had during each pregnancy, Kate says she took it upon herself to learn about the birthing method.

"I got very bad morning sickness, so I'm not the happiest of pregnant people," Kate said in a revealing interview on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast in February 2020.

Kate welcomed son Prince George on July 22, 2013. His sister Princess Charlotte followed on May 2, 2015. Younger brother Prince Louis was born on April 23, 2018. The royal mom had all three of her children in the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital in London.

As she's learned more through her research and in teaming up with various charities and organizations, she's come to realize that she would have done things differently during her own pregnancies.

The Princess Of Wales Visits Royal Surrey County Hospital Maternity Unit
SplashNews.com

"I feel huge responsibility because what I've learned over the last few years is so fascinating and I definitely would have done things differently, even during my pregnancy, than I would have done now," she revealed during the podcast interview.

Earlier this year, Kate teamed up with Princess Anne for the duo's first joint royal outing. They visited the London headquarters of the Royal College of Midwives and the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists — of which Anne and Kate are respective patrons.

The Princess Of Wales Visits Royal Surrey County Hospital Maternity Unit
SplashNews.com

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Meanwhile, Kate's husband Prince William spent Wednesday morning at St. George's Park to mark its 10th anniversary as the home of English soccer (or football, as the Brits call it).

Related Articles
The Prince Of Wales To Celebrate 10th Anniversary Of St. George's Park
Prince William Visits Soccer Center to Celebrate a Milestone Anniversary
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Anne, Princess Royal arrive at the RCM and RCOG headquarters
Kate Middleton and Princess Anne Step Out on Their First-Ever Joint Royal Outing
kate middleton
Kate Middleton Announces New Patronage That Highlights Her Role as a Mother of Three
Kate Middleton, Princess Anne
Princess Anne Tells Kate Middleton and Midwives About Falling Over a Horse Lorry While Pregnant
The Prince and Princess of Wales smile to members of the public during a visit to Holyhead Marine Cafe and Bar in Holyhead, Wales, where they are meeting representatives of small businesses and organisations, including the Coastguard and Sea Cadets
Kate Middleton and Prince William Visit Wales for First Time as Prince and Princess of Wales
Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire on September 7, 2022 on the eve of their first school day.
Kate Middleton Shares Her Children's Candid Reaction to Her Engagement Photos with Prince William
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George
Kate Middleton Reveals Prince George Is Mastering a Relatable Childhood Milestone
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
Kate Middleton Reveals She Did 'Hypnobirthing' for All Three Kids — and 'Quite Liked Labor!'
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge visit to Cardiff Castle on December 08, 2020 in Cardiff, Wales.
All About Kate Middleton and Prince William's Special Connection to Wales
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales leave St Thomas Church, which has been has been redeveloped to provide support to vulnerable people, during their visit to Wales on September 27, 2022 in Swansea, Wales.
Prince William Reveals He's Learning Welsh as He Steps Into New Role as Prince of Wales
Catherine, Princess of Wales reacts as she is presented with a posy of flowers by four-year-old Theo Crompton during a visit to the RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution) Holyhead Lifeboat Station in Anglesey, north west Wales
Kate Middleton Accepts Flowers from an Enchanted 4-Year-Old in Wales — and Seems Just as Charmed!
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, kate middleton
Kate Middleton and Prince William Step Out Following Queen's Funeral to Thank Staff and Volunteers
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's Best Fashion Moments of All Time
kate middleton
Kate Middleton Arrives with Prince George and Princess Charlotte to Queen's Funeral at Westminster Abbey
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales view floral tributes at Sandringham
Kate Middleton and Prince William Make First Solo Outing as Prince and Princess of Wales
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pose during an Official Meeting with the Taoiseach of Ireland Leo Varadkar on March 03, 2020 in Dublin, Ireland. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are undertaking an official visit to Ireland between Tuesday 3rd March and Thursday 5th March, at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office
The Great Kate Middleton Debate: Princess or Duchess? What to Call the Future Queen Consort