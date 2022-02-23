Kate Middleton Visits Outdoor Kindergarten Class in Denmark After Admitting She's Feeling 'Very Broody'
Kate Middleton's latest outing in Denmark isn't going to help her "broodiness!"
The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, visited a Forest Kindergarten in Copenhagen on Wednesday to hear about their approach to learning, which focuses on social and emotional development rather than academic skills.
During the first day of her royal tour on Tuesday, Kate, who is mom to Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, admitted that being around babies and young children makes her "very broody."
"William always worries about me meeting under one-year-olds. I come home saying, 'Let's have another one,' " Kate said of her husband Prince William.
Forest Schools in Denmark help kids develop confidence and self-esteem through hands-on learning experiences in a local woodland or natural environment with trees.
The use of nature and the outdoors in educational settings, which is widely recognized as having huge benefits on children's mental health and well-being, is a concept that the royal has championed through her own work.
Kate has long been a proponent of children spending more time outdoors to promote their well-being. And it's a role she takes seriously at home, where she gets her kids out rain or shine.
"It makes a huge difference," she told the BBC.
Kate also said in a podcast in 2020 that her favorite times with her family are "outside in the countryside and we're all filthy dirty."
Kate's two-day visit to Denmark will highlight her Early Year Foundation and honor Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee year.
During the two days, Kate will spend time learning how Denmark has "created an enabling culture for early childhood development, specifically how it has promoted infant mental wellbeing alongside physical health, and how it harnesses the power of nature, relationships and playful learning in the first five years of life," Kensington Palace announced.