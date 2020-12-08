The couple met midwives and nurses to thank them for their "tireless work" throughout the coronavirus pandemic

Kate Middleton Visits Hospital Where She Was Born as She and Prince William Wrap Up Train Tour

Kate Middleton returned to a very special place.

The royal mom brought her husband Prince William to Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, the hospital where she was born nearly 39 years ago, as they completed one of the last stops of their Royal Train Tour across the U.K.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The couple headed to the hospital, not far from where Kate grew up in Bucklebury, on Tuesday afternoon to meet midwives and nurses to thank them for their "tireless work" throughout the coronavirus pandemic, their office at Kensington Palace said.

There was even a surprise treat in store for Kate and Prince William as the team behind the hit reality TV show The Great British Bake Off sent a cake to the hospital to mark the key workers’ contribution to the ongoing battle against coronavirus.

William and Kate were also shown a special badge that was designed by Lead Nurse Rafael Fernandes and funded by NHS Charities Together to mark the Year of the Nurse and Midwife in 2020.

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince William | Credit: MATTHEW CHILDS/POOL/AFP via Getty

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince William | Credit: MATTHEW CHILDS/POOL/AFP via Getty

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge started their 1,250-mile journey around Britain on Sunday. Tuesday, their final day, started in Wales with some Christmas festivities — hot chocolate, exchanged Secret Santa gifts and roasted marshmallows (which William burned!).

"William was too busy talking to us and managed to burn his and Kate got a bit stuck on her glove, and they were making fun of each other which was nice to see," Lily Faulkner, 21, a politics and international relations student at Cardiff University tells PEOPLE.

For the final stop of their tour, Kate and Prince William headed to Windsor Castle — for a visit with Queen Elizabeth!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and other senior members of the family members on Tuesday afternoon as the royal family paid tribute to key workers, care staff and volunteers who help the vulnerable in the community close to the castle.

Image zoom Prince William and Kate Middleton | Credit: UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty

The Queen’s youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex and Princess Anne were also in attendance.

The royals took in a performance of some Christmas carols by the Salvation Army band, which helped bring the festive spirit to the castle’s famous quadrangle.

Image zoom Kate Middleton, Prince William and Queen Elizabeth | Credit: GLYN KIRK/POOL/AFP via Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

It's unclear how many members of the royal family will be able to spend the holidays together this year. It was announced last week that Queen Elizabeth, 94, has called off her regular trip to Sandringham for Christmas. Instead, she and her husband Prince Philip, 99, will stay at Windsor Castle, where they have spent much of their time in quarantine since March.

This year will mark the first time since 1987 that the Queen will spend Christmas at Windsor rather than Sandringham.