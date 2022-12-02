Kate Middleton Takes Harvard! Princess of Wales Steps Out for Solo Outing in the U.S.

The Princess of Wales is learning about scientific advances to improve the lives of children, a cause at the heart of her royal work

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 2, 2022 11:33 AM
Catherine Princess of Wales Catherine Princess of Wales visit to The Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA - 02 Dec 2022 While in Boston, The Princess will take the opportunity to visit The Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University, as part of her ongoing work to elevate the importance of the early years to lifelong outcomes. The Harvard Center focuses on leveraging advances in science to inform the policy landscape and to increase the impact of programs. It has long been a friend of The Royal Foundation and more recently The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, supporting with past research on the importance of the early years.
Kate Middleton. Photo: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton is learning new things at Harvard!

The Princess of Wales made a solo outing on Friday morning as part of her three-day visit to the United States alongside her husband Prince William. The royal visited Harvard University outside Boston, heading to the prestigious school's Center on the Developing Child.

Kate, 40, spoke with researchers about the advances in science that can be harnessed to achieve a promising future for every child.

During the outing, Kate echoed her father-in-law King Charles' own visit to Harvard University in 1986 when she signed the guest book — 36 years after the future King signed his name.

Catherine Princess of Wales Catherine Princess of Wales visit to The Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA - 02 Dec 2022 While in Boston, The Princess will take the opportunity to visit The Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University, as part of her ongoing work to elevate the importance of the early years to lifelong outcomes. The Harvard Center focuses on leveraging advances in science to inform the policy landscape and to increase the impact of programs. It has long been a friend of The Royal Foundation and more recently The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, supporting with past research on the importance of the early years.
Kate Middleton. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

In recent years, much of the mother of three's work has been focused on early childhood development and providing children with the best possible start in life. Last year, she launched the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood to "raise awareness of why the first five years of life are just so important for our future life outcomes, and what we can do as a society to embrace this golden opportunity to create a happier, more mentally healthy, more nurturing society."

The Harvard Center has long been a friend of The Royal Foundation and more recently The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, supporting with past research on the importance of the early years.

Then-<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-charles/" data-inlink="true">Prince Charles</a>' signature, now Britain's King Charles III, is displayed on the Harvard Guest book before the arrival of British Catherine, Princess of Wales at the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, 02 December 2022. A long-standing friend of The Royal Foundation and The Centre for Early Childhood, the Harvard Center is a world leader on research into the lifelong impact of experiences in early childhood. Catherine, Princess of Wales visits the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University, Cambridge, USA - 02 Dec 2022
Prince Charles' signature during his visit to Harvard University in 1986. CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

In an op-ed published last week by The Telegraph, the Princess of Wales said society must do "everything we can to nurture our children" in the early years of their lives.

"Over the past 10 years, talking to a wide range of experts about how we deal with societal issues, like poor mental and physical health, I have become more and more sure of one thing: if we are going to create a healthier and happier society for future generations, we must start by understanding and acknowledging the unique importance of the first five years of life," Kate wrote.

Catherine Princess of Wales Catherine Princess of Wales visit to The Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA - 02 Dec 2022 While in Boston, The Princess will take the opportunity to visit The Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University, as part of her ongoing work to elevate the importance of the early years to lifelong outcomes. The Harvard Center focuses on leveraging advances in science to inform the policy landscape and to increase the impact of programs. It has long been a friend of The Royal Foundation and more recently The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, supporting with past research on the importance of the early years.
Kate Middleton. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

While Kate visited the Ivy League school, Prince William will have a solo engagement of his own. On Friday, he will tour the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum. President John F. Kennedy's Moonshot — which challenged America to put a man on the moon — is the key inspiration behind the Earthshot Prize, which will have its second annual prize ceremony on Friday evening at Boston's MGM Music Hall. There, five winners from the pool of finalists will be announced, who will each receive $1 million grants to go towards their project's goals.

Catherine Princess of Wales Catherine Princess of Wales visit to The Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA - 02 Dec 2022 While in Boston, The Princess will take the opportunity to visit The Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University, as part of her ongoing work to elevate the importance of the early years to lifelong outcomes. The Harvard Center focuses on leveraging advances in science to inform the policy landscape and to increase the impact of programs. It has long been a friend of The Royal Foundation and more recently The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, supporting with past research on the importance of the early years.
Kate Middleton. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"The prize has become the Prince's Super Bowl moment of the year, and he looks forward to continuing to use the platform each year to shine a light on some of the most impactful projects doing amazing things around the world to save our planet's future," a source previously told PEOPLE.

Related Articles
Prince William and Kate Middleton, Joe Biden
President Joe Biden to Welcome Prince William and Kate Middleton During This Week's Boston Trip
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Earthshot Prize 2021 at Alexandra Palace on October 17, 2021 in London, England.
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Boston Trip Details Revealed: Their 'Super Bowl'
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, kate middleton
Kate Middleton and Prince William 'Delighted to Be Back in the U.S.' as They Touch Down in Boston
Catherine, Princess of Wales, Patron of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance, visits Colham Manor Children's Centre
Kate Middleton Champions Early Childhood Development for 'Healthier and Happier Society' in Op-Ed
Prince William, Prince of Wales (Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Coningsby) tours the BAE Systems Typhoon Maintenance Facility during a visit to RAF Coningsby on November 18, 2022 in Coningsby, England.
Prince William Shares His First TikTok as Excitement Rises for Earthshot Prize Awards in U.S.
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 30: Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales pose with Mayor Michelle Wu (R) as they kick off Earthshot celebrations by lighting up Boston at Speaker’s Corner by City Hall on November 30, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an event which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. During their trip, which will last for three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces as well as meeting those who are combating the effects of climate change in the area. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Prince William Thanks 'Hardy Bostonians' for Braving the Rain on First Official Outing in Boston
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit east Boston to see the changing face of Boston’s shoreline as the city contends with rising sea levels on December 01, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Every Photo of Kate Middleton and Prince William in Boston
Kate Middleton PACT
Kate Middleton Is in Full Mom Mode During Visit to Parent and Toddler Group
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Billie Eilish arrives at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic); KINGSTON, JAMAICA - MARCH 23: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend a dinner hosted by the Governor General of Jamaica at King's House on March 23, 2022 in Kingston, Jamaica. (Photo by Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage)
Billie Eilish Leads the Musical Lineup at Prince William and Kate Middleton's Big Night in Boston
royals
Will Kate Middleton and Prince William See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry During Their U.S. Visit?
Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives for her visit of Greentown Labs, North America’s largest clean-tech incubator, to learn more about how climate innovation is nurtured and scaled on December 01, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts
Kate Middleton and Prince William Continue U.S. Trip with Special 'Green' Outing
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit east Boston to see the changing face of Boston’s shoreline as the city contends with rising sea levels on December 01, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Kate Middleton and Prince William Bundle up for Visit to Boston Harbor
prince william kate Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at TD Garde20221130_12
Kate Middleton and Prince William Sit Courtside at Boston Celtics Game: 'Let's Go!'
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge arrive for a visit to Shortwood Teacher's College
Kate Middleton Delivers Her First Speech of Caribbean Royal Tour
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales receive flowers from Henry Dynov-Teixeira as they depart Greentown Labs, North America’s largest clean-tech incubator, where they learned more about how climate innovation is nurtured and scaled on December 01, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts
Kate Middleton and Prince William Meet Mini 'Queen's Guard' in Boston: Inside the Sweet Story
prince william and queen
Prince William Makes Personal Statement About Queen Elizabeth amid First Overseas Visit Since Her Death