Kate Middleton Takes Harvard! Princess of Wales Steps Out for Solo Outing in the U.S.

Kate Middleton is learning new things at Harvard!

The Princess of Wales made a solo outing on Friday morning as part of her three-day visit to the United States alongside her husband Prince William. The royal visited Harvard University outside Boston, heading to the prestigious school's Center on the Developing Child.

Kate, 40, spoke with researchers about the advances in science that can be harnessed to achieve a promising future for every child.

During the outing, Kate echoed her father-in-law King Charles' own visit to Harvard University in 1986 when she signed the guest book — 36 years after the future King signed his name.

In recent years, much of the mother of three's work has been focused on early childhood development and providing children with the best possible start in life. Last year, she launched the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood to "raise awareness of why the first five years of life are just so important for our future life outcomes, and what we can do as a society to embrace this golden opportunity to create a happier, more mentally healthy, more nurturing society."

The Harvard Center has long been a friend of The Royal Foundation and more recently The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, supporting with past research on the importance of the early years.

In an op-ed published last week by The Telegraph, the Princess of Wales said society must do "everything we can to nurture our children" in the early years of their lives.

"Over the past 10 years, talking to a wide range of experts about how we deal with societal issues, like poor mental and physical health, I have become more and more sure of one thing: if we are going to create a healthier and happier society for future generations, we must start by understanding and acknowledging the unique importance of the first five years of life," Kate wrote.

While Kate visited the Ivy League school, Prince William will have a solo engagement of his own. On Friday, he will tour the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum. President John F. Kennedy's Moonshot — which challenged America to put a man on the moon — is the key inspiration behind the Earthshot Prize, which will have its second annual prize ceremony on Friday evening at Boston's MGM Music Hall. There, five winners from the pool of finalists will be announced, who will each receive $1 million grants to go towards their project's goals.

"The prize has become the Prince's Super Bowl moment of the year, and he looks forward to continuing to use the platform each year to shine a light on some of the most impactful projects doing amazing things around the world to save our planet's future," a source previously told PEOPLE.