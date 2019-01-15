Kate Middleton Makes a Chilly Winter Visit — and Pizza! — During Community Garden Outing

It’s never too frosty for a bit of gardening – or at least some outdoor learning!

Kate Middleton made a solo visit to the King Henry’s Walk Garden in the London borough of Islington on Tuesday morning to see how the project brings people together through gardening.

The royal mom of three, who just celebrated her 37th birthday, dressed down for the outing wearing a Dubarry Bracken tweed jacket, skinny jeans and "See" Boots by Chloe. Her choice of jewelry, gold leaf earrings by Kiki McDonough, was also a nod to the outdoor engagement.

Kate met with volunteers to discuss the benefits of the urban green space. She toured the allotment plots to see the impact that can be achieved in small gardens. She also took part in a winter planting workshop, bird box building and pizza making in the garden’s kitchen area.

“George and Charlotte would love to be learning outside the classroom,” Kate said of her two eldest children while speaking to a group of schoolchildren as they made their pizzas.

She added, “It’s still fun inside, but it’s much better outside,” to the agreement of the youngsters.

As Kate was peppered with questions from the children, she admitted that her children would be jealous to find out that she spent the day making pizzas while they were in school.

“He’s learning about space,” Kate said of 5-year-old George.

As she arrived, it was announced that Kate is to help design a special garden for the Chelsea Flower Show this spring. The garden will represent her passion for the outdoors and the proven benefits that nature has on physical and mental health, including the positive impact nature can have on childhood development.

The garden, run for more than a decade by community volunteers with support from Islington Council, contains growing plots for cultivation by local residents. In addition to promoting diversity of plants and wildlife, as well as helping the community learn through educational classes, the garden has also helped to reduce problems such as vandalism in the area.

The garden has subsequently received many accolades, including London in Bloom’s Best Community Garden award in 2008, 2009 and 2011, and the RHS National Certificate of Distinction in 2012.