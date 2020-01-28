Kate Middleton Visits Children's Hospital to Teach Kids One of Her Favorite Hobbies — Photography

Kate Middleton combined two causes close to her heart — children and photography — for a special outing on Tuesday.

The royal mom — in an outfit by Dolce and Gabbana — joined a creative workshop run by the National Portrait Gallery’s Hospital Programme at the Evelina London Children’s Hospital to see how the arts support children’s health, well-being and happiness.

In addition to photography, one of Kate’s favorite pastimes, children receiving care at the hospital participated in activities such as illustration and 3D set design.

Kate, who has previously dubbed herself an “enthusiastic amateur photographer,” is something of an art buff: she studied art history at the University of St. Andrews, where she met Prince William. Photography was also the focus of her thesis in school — and she recently used her skills to photograph Holocaust survivors with their grandchildren.

The mom of three has been patron of the National Portrait Gallery since 2012 and became patron of Evelina London in 2018. She learned more about the relationship between the two organizations, as they work in close collaboration to deliver art workshops to children of all ages, along with their siblings and parents. The program runs in three other children’s hospitals in London — Great Ormond Street Hospital, Newham University Hospital and The Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel.

Over the past 15 years over 20,000 children have benefited from the creative workshops which include photography, animation, sculpture and textiles.

This isn’t the first time Kate has introduced her passion for photography (her own children are often her subjects!) to the next generation. Over the summer, the royal joined a photography workshop to learn more about how the skill can help young people develop confidence and self-expression.

A few months later, Kensington Palace’s official Instagram page featured the work of 9-year-old Josh Evans, who participated in the workshop, in honor of World Photography Day.

