Kate Middleton Helps Sort Donations at a Baby Charity (in a Practical Pair of Sneakers!)

Kate Middleton stepped out on Tuesday in support of one of her biggest royal causes — supporting parents and caregivers of young children.

The royal mom of three headed to South Yorkshire to visit a baby bank, a charity that acts as a food bank for baby supplies such as diapers, wipes, food and books for families in need.

Kate helped unload deliveries and sort donations of essential items that will support infants and young children. She also spoke with families about their experiences with baby banks. For the occasion, she paired a patterned green dress with white sneakers and kept her hair back with a headband.

A 2018 survey estimated that 1 in 100 families in England with children under 5 have visited a baby bank, and the need for their services and donations has increased amid the coronavirus outbreak. After hearing about the demand during a private visit to Baby Basics in West Norfolk, Kate spearheaded a drive for donations from brands and high street retailers.

"Over recent months, I have heard from families who have been supported by baby banks through the most difficult of times and I have been deeply moved by their stories," Kate said. "Having somewhere to turn to for support is important for all families, and baby banks work every day, up and down the country, to provide immediate, tangible and practical help for parents and carers when they are most in need."

The Duchess of Cambridge added, "Baby banks are driven by incredible volunteers, demonstrating the power of community spirit in supporting families and coming together to raise the next generation. Thanks to the generosity of the companies taking part in this initiative, baby banks across the U.K. will be able to support even more families through this particularly challenging time."

This marks Kate's first outing since she recently headed to the Isles of Scilly, just off the south west tip of England, with Prince William and their three children for a family vacation. For William, it was a throwback to his own childhood when he and brother Prince Harry were taken to the islands by their parents, Princess Diana and Prince Charles.

William and Kate, both 38, chose to stay in the U.K. for the staycation with children Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, amid the continuing challenges to foreign travel — and the possible quarantine that is required afterwards – due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It emerged that the family of five was there when fellow tourists spotted William and Kate out for a ride on bikes on the isle of Tresco last week. A fellow vacationer told the Daily Mirror, "William and Kate were riding their bicycles, having a laugh. They looked so happy enjoying the weather. I did do a double take. They were really friendly and said hello."

Kate previously spoke about the strains that lockdown has brought for families — including her own — last month during an appearance on BBC Breakfast to meet with parents and their children to discuss a new online education initiative called Tiny Happy People.

"It has been challenging – I think challenging for loads of people," she said. "Some parts have been really positive – spending extra time with the kids and everything like that but it’s equally stressful. You’re in confined spaces and having to homeschool, that was definitely a challenge. I always respected teachers before but now I have a newfound respect for them."

