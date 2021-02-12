Kate Middleton Meets Young 'Princess' on Video Call with Vulnerable Families: See the Sweet Moment!

Kate Middleton met a little princess as she talked to a mom who's been helped by a baby bank during the coronavirus pandemic.

A young girl named Isla popped onto the video call after her mom Vicky said she wanted to say hello. Kate, 39, said that she was delighted to meet the 3-year-old.

"You look very nice today. I love your hairband," the royal mom of three told her.

Isla excitedly exclaimed, "I'm a princess today. It's snowing outside."

Kate then replied, "Is it snowing? Ah. No way! Have you been outside? Have you made a snowman yet?" When she was told no, Vicky said with a laugh, "Mummy's too cold."

Princess Kate spoke with Vicky and others from the Little Village baby bank in London, which provides baby supplies to families in need, to see how she was faring amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's a pretty tricky time for everybody, but particularly now during lockdown. I wanted to check in to see how you and your family are doing," Kate said.

Vicky replied, "It's become a bit of a struggle since we've recently moved. We've found it a lot harder financially. But she can entertain me to keep me happy."

Kate has championed the support that comes to parents and babies from baby banks around the U.K. amid the coronavirus pandemic. Since its launch in 2016, Little Village has supported over 11,000 children and grown into one of the largest baby banks in the country.

Families are referred to Little Village through a network of over 1,800 professionals, such as midwives and social workers. In addition to providing practical support for families, the baby bank also supports families emotionally, which is particularly crucial during lockdown when families can feel more socially isolated than ever.

Kate also spoke with the organization's founder, Sophia Parker, who explained how Little Village has adapted to the pandemic by retraining their volunteers, which enabled them to make more than 7,000 calls to families last year and continue to provide a vital source of connection and emotional support.

Another mother, Yelda Rashid, whose daughter has Rett Syndrome, spoke about the challenges she has faced during the latest lockdown and emphasized the importance of support networks.

Kate's call on Tuesday was a continuation of her work for baby banks around the U.K. Last summer, she brought together 19 British brands and retailers to donate over 25,000 new items to more than 40 baby banks nationwide, including Little Village, to help support the most vulnerable families. She also volunteered over the summer by helping prepare care packages for the Norfolk branch of Baby Basics.

"She's not scared to share experiences she's had in her own life in raising her three children," Cat Ross, CEO of Baby Basics, told PEOPLE of how the Duchess of Cambridge applies her own experiences to her work in the field.

"Over recent months, I have heard from families who have been supported by baby banks through the most difficult of times and I have been deeply moved by their stories," Kate said last summer. "Having somewhere to turn to for support is important for all families, and baby banks work every day, up and down the country, to provide immediate, tangible and practical help for parents and carers when they are most in need."

