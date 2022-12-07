Kate Middleton Is 'Very Proud' of Prince William's Work on the Earthshot Prize

"It's nice to document these behind-the-scenes moments, as you get this genuine emotion," royal photographer Chris Jackson tells PEOPLE. "It's great to capture the reality of their relationship"

By Simon Perry,
Michelle Tauber,
Michelle Tauber
Michelle Tauber

Michelle Tauber is the Senior Editor overseeing Royals coverage at PEOPLE. She has been covering the royal family for PEOPLE since 2000, including William and Kate's wedding, Meghan and Harry's wedding and the births of the royal children. Formerly PEOPLE's first and only Head Writer, she has written a record-breaking 250+ cover stories spanning celebrity, crime and human interest. A graduate of the University of Florida, she lives in Orlando.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 7, 2022 02:00 PM
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty

Kate Middleton is Prince William's biggest cheerleader.

The Princess of Wales, 40, helped her husband highlight environmental causes during last week's three-day tour of Boston, glamorously culminating with the Earthshot Prize Awards. Princess Kate personally presented the Clean Our Air prize on stage at MGM Music Hall and looked on with love as Prince William gave the closing speech.

Royal photographer Chris Jackson was just a camera click away from the couple throughout the evening, telling PEOPLE that Kate radiated pride in seeing her husband's ambitious environmental challenge celebrated.

"These kinds of events are always quite nerve-wracking, and there was a sense of relief afterward. It's clear the Princess is very proud of what William has achieved with this," Jackson says, pointing to a photo he took backstage. In the image, Kate joyfully laughed after she and William reunited after his speech, binder still in hand.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales attend The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Chris Jackson/Getty

"It was great to see how much pride she has for her husband and what he's achieved and is achieving — because we still have eight more years to go," Jackson adds of the Earthshot decade.

Shedding light on another sweet moment backstage, the royal photographer said that his picture of the Princess of Wales clapping for her husband was especially exemplary of their tight bond.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales attend The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Kate Middleton and Prince William. Chris Jackson/Getty

"It's nice to document these behind the scenes as you get this genuine emotion," he says of the royal assignment. "They are genuine moments and she's clearly proud of him and it's great to capture the reality of their relationship."

At the end of the evening — which saw performances from Chloe x Halle, Billie Eilish, Annie Lennox and Ellie Goulding as well as Earthshot Prizes awarded to five winners from four continents — the Prince and Princess of Wales looked triumphant as they stepped out into the Boston cold, the second Earthshot Prize cycle a success.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Catherine, Princess of Wales and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales attend The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Chris Jackson/Getty

"They left the building to huge cheers to the crowd who had stayed behind. They looked relaxed and happy it had all gone well," Jackson recalls. "These are a culmination of many meetings and planning and organization so after the event it was a weight off their shoulders as it had gone so well."

At a private reception after the awards ceremony, Prince William and Princess Kate thanked supporters before racing home on the red-eye to take their children — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 — to the school Christmas fair. Even as they brace for the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix series — and, in January, Harry's expansive memoir Spare — the couple remains determined to emphasize their work.

The Boston trip accomplished "exactly what they wanted to do," a royal source tells PEOPLE, which was to meet people who do incredible things on the environment."

Kirstie Alley cover

Recalling Queen Elizabeth's own trip to Boston in 1976, Prince William said, "My grandmother was one of life's optimists. And so am I."

Related Articles
Prince William and Kate Middleton at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 01, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Kate Middleton and Prince William Ignite the Earthshot Prize! Peek Behind the Scenes with Backstage Photos
Prince William, Prince of Wales smiles at rehearsals for the Earthshot Awards at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 01, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Behind the Scenes of Kate Middleton and Prince William's Earthshot Rehearsal: See Photos!
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Billie Eilish arrives at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic); KINGSTON, JAMAICA - MARCH 23: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend a dinner hosted by the Governor General of Jamaica at King's House on March 23, 2022 in Kingston, Jamaica. (Photo by Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage)
Billie Eilish Leads the Musical Lineup at Prince William and Kate Middleton's Big Night in Boston
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 30: Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales pose with Mayor Michelle Wu (R) as they kick off Earthshot celebrations by lighting up Boston at Speaker’s Corner by City Hall on November 30, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an event which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. During their trip, which will last for three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces as well as meeting those who are combating the effects of climate change in the area. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Prince William Thanks 'Hardy Bostonians' for Braving the Rain on First Official Outing in Boston
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Earthshot Prize 2021 at Alexandra Palace on October 17, 2021 in London, England.
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Boston Trip Details Revealed: Their 'Super Bowl'
Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives for her visit of Greentown Labs, North America’s largest clean-tech incubator, to learn more about how climate innovation is nurtured and scaled on December 01, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts
Kate Middleton and Prince William Continue U.S. Trip with Special 'Green' Outing
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (R) greets well-wishers gathered outside after visiting the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, 02 December 2022. A long-standing friend of The Royal Foundation and The Centre for Early Childhood, the Harvard Center is a world leader on research into the lifelong impact of experiences in early childhood. Catherine, Princess of Wales visits the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University, Cambridge, USA - 02 Dec 2022
Every Photo of Kate Middleton and Prince William in Boston
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 02: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Kate Middleton Surprises in a Rented Designer Dress at Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston!
Prince William, Prince of Wales (Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Coningsby) tours the BAE Systems Typhoon Maintenance Facility during a visit to RAF Coningsby on November 18, 2022 in Coningsby, England.
Prince William Shares His First TikTok as Excitement Rises for Earthshot Prize Awards in U.S.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, kate middleton
Kate Middleton and Prince William 'Delighted to Be Back in the U.S.' as They Touch Down in Boston
prince william kate Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at TD Garde20221130_12
Kate Middleton and Prince William Sit Courtside at Boston Celtics Game: 'Let's Go!'
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 02: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Kate Middleton's Earthshot Prize Dress Is Available to Rent (Yes, the Actual Dress She Wore!)
Earthshot Prize winners - The Indigenous Women of The Great Barrier Reef
From Oman to Kenya, Meet Prince William's Earthshot Prize Winners
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 01: (NO UK Sales For 28 Days Post Create Date) Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales during a visit to Roca, a non-profit organisation focusing on high-risk young people between the ages of 16-24 years old at the centre of urban violence on December 01, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an event which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. During their trip, which will last for three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces as well as meeting those who are combating the effects of climate change in the area. (Photo by Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage)
How Kate Middleton and Prince William 'Got on with the Job' Despite Hiccups During Boston Trip
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales receive flowers from Henry Dynov-Teixeira as they depart Greentown Labs, North America’s largest clean-tech incubator, where they learned more about how climate innovation is nurtured and scaled on December 01, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts
Kate Middleton and Prince William Meet Mini 'Queen's Guard' in Boston: Inside the Sweet Story
Boston, MA - December 2: From left to right, Chloe Bailey, Prince William, Princess Kate and Halle Bailey at The Earthshot Prize Awards, held at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway. (Photo by David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
My Brush with Royalty! What Kate Middleton and Prince William's Boston Trip Was Like Behind the Scenes