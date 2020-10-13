Kate Middleton Unveils an Incredible Wildlife Photo — See the Amazing Picture!

The Duchess of Cambridge looked every inch the princess in her wedding dress designer Alexander McQueen as she presented the award

Kate Middleton unveiled the winner of the Natural History Museum's Wildlife Photographer of the Year in a virtual ceremony on Tuesday, saying that the contest's participants help provide "a moving and fascinating insight into the beauty and vulnerability of life on our planet."

The top honor went to Sergey Gorshkov, who snaped a captivating shot of a tiger with its front legs wrapped around a tree. It seems a pertinent image for the times as people around the world yearn to hug loved ones they're separated from during the global coronavirus pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a recorded address for the prize ceremony on Tuesday evening, Kate, 38, said, "It is so wonderful to be back at the re-opened Natural History Museum where we can all enjoy its treasures once again."

Image zoom The winning image from Sergey Gorshkov Sergey Gorshkov/Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020

"I’m delighted to be announcing the Grand Title winner of the fifty-sixth Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition," Kate, who wore a tailored black pantsuit from her wedding dress designer Alexander McQueen, said. "As we have seen this evening, the competition attracts the very best in wildlife photography. The skill and creativity of this year’s images provide a moving and fascinating insight into the beauty and vulnerability of life on our planet."

Image zoom Kate Middleton Kensington Palace

And the mom of three, who regularly shares examples of her own photography (often of her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis), added her congratulations to the winner.

"And thank you to all of those who entered for showing us the magic of the natural world, and for reminding us that caring for our environment and its precious biodiversity has never been more important," she added.

Her evening heralding the best of wildlife photography comes just days after her husband Prince William unveiled his environmental Earthshot Prize, showing the two in step with each other as they highlight different ways to both celebrate and protect the natural world.

[primary_media_image primary_image="12314264" orientation="default" /]

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!