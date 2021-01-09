The Duchess of Cambridge received a host of birthday wishes from her royal family members on Saturday

Prince William Says Birthdays Are 'Very Different' amid COVID Pandemic as Kate Middleton Turns 39

Happy birthday, Kate Middleton!

The Duchess of Cambridge turned 39 on Saturday and royal family members marked the occasion with sweet posts on social media, though she and her husband Prince William acknowledged the difficulty of celebrating while the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the U.K. and much of the rest of the world.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The couple thanked friends and family for the birthday wishes in his own post, which included a photo of Kate waving while wearing a face mask.

“Thank you for your kind wishes on The Duchess’ birthday,” they wrote from the Kensington Royal account. “Birthdays have been very different in recent months, and our thoughts continue to be with all those working on the front line at this hugely challenging time.”

“Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Cambridge!” read one post from Clarence House, the office of Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

The official royal family Instagram account, which represents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, shared a photo of Kate, as well as one of her standing with the Queen at a flower show last year.

“Wishing The Duchess of Cambridge a very happy birthday today! 🎂,” the caption alongside the photos said.

The royal family is currently isolating at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk as the U.K. is under its third major lockdown amid the ongoing pandemic.

The restrictions mean it'll be a very different birthday weekend for Kate. The mom of three usually celebrates on the weekend closest to her birthday by hosting some of her best friends and family — like her parents Carole and Michael — to a house party, but that won't be possible this year.

Though she won’t get to have a large birthday celebration, a source close to the royal household recently told PEOPLE that the quiet country life suits Kate.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

“Even if she were married to a banker, I don’t think she would be much different,” the source said last month. “She would have wanted to be a country mom and be in town occasionally. I don’t think she would have been living a very different life.”