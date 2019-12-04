Kate Middleton Trades Hair Tip with Little Girl — and Says She 'Might Try It Tonight'

Princess Charlotte may be a hair model for Kate Middleton at the palace tonight!

The royal mom stepped out on Wednesday to help young children pick out Christmas trees for their classrooms. While chatting with 8-year-old Aleigha, Kate complimented the little girl on her crimped hair.

“She said that my hair was nice and said, ‘How did you do it?’ ” Aleigha shared. “I said I put lots of plaits [braids] in it and she said she might try it tonight.”

The Duchess of Cambridge showed off her own braiding skills when she and Prince William visited Northern Ireland’s Cinemagic, a charity that uses film, television and digital technologies to help more than 500,000 young people, in February — and Prince William has been upping his own styling game.

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty

During a March visit to a Blackpool, the royal parents visited a park that had been transformed from a place where addicts once congregated to a family-friendly playground. A resident belonging to the group Dads 4 Life got a laugh from the couple as he spoke of the challenges of styling his little girl’s hair, adding that he finally learned after watching YouTube tutorials.

“Never try to do a ponytail!” William commiserated. “Nightmare.”

Image zoom Prince Louis, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Kate asked him, “Have you tried to do a plait? It’s the weaving…really hard.”

William said, “I can do [Charlotte’s] ponytail, but that’s about it as I don’t have enough hair to practice on!”

Image zoom Kate Middleton Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate, 37, also helped Aleigha compose a wish list for Santa Claus ahead of Christmas during Wednesday’s outing.

“I’ve never had a princess post my letter for Christmas,” the little girl said.

Image zoom Kate Middleton Chris Jackson/Getty

Toni Law, Aleigha’s mother, said her daughter will never forget the moment with the royal.

“[Kate] was amazing,” she said. “I was overwhelmed and I was sitting there with tears. It will stay with her forever.”

Law, a mother of three, also spoke with Kate about the competition between families over presents during the holiday season.

“[Kate] said, ‘Instead of posting on social media about who’s got the bigger present, post on there about the meaning. Tell people the real meaning,’ ” Law recalled.

Law said Kate told her, “You’re doing an amazing job as a mum.” She added, “I said she is doing an amazing job. She is an amazing person.”

Image zoom Kate Middleton Chris Jackson/Getty

Image zoom Kate Middleton Chris Jackson/Getty

Kate — who was decked out in a festive red puffer coat, green sweater, matching green socks and boots — helped check out trees and ventured into the “Elves Enchanted Forest” to help make holiday decorations and eco-friendly reindeer food. The group then ventured inside to make some hot chocolate.

Image zoom Kate Middleton Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty

The fun visit came as it was announced that Kate has become patron of Family Action — a role passed on to her by the Queen, 93, who has been the figurehead of the charity for 65 years.