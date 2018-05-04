Mom’s day — and very big night — out!

Kate Middleton will attend the wedding of her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, and sister-in-law-to-be, Meghan Markle, at Windsor Castle on May 19.

In a press briefing on Friday, Kensington Palace confirmed that Kate, 36, will join the wedding festivities — her first scheduled appearance since welcoming son Prince Louis, her third child with Prince William, on April 23.

The palace also confirmed that Prince Louis, who will be nearly four weeks old at the time of the wedding, will remain home — but his older siblings, 4-year-old Prince George and 3-year-old Princess Charlotte, are expected to play a part.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and their mom, Princess Kate, at Pippa Middleton's wedding on May 20, 2017. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The royal brother and sister have previous flower girl and page boy experience, having filled those roles at their Aunt Pippa Middleton’s wedding last May.

Although Harry has chosen big brother Prince William as his best man, Meghan has decided not to have a maid of honor.

“She has a very close-knit circle of friends and she didn’t want to choose one over another,” palace spokesman Jason Knauf said on Friday. “All have been actively involved in helping her prepare for the day and will be there in the days beforehand. She’s very happy to have their support.”

