Kate Middleton To Enjoy Carols With King Charles at Second Annual Royal Christmas Concert

King Charles III and Queen Camilla will join the Princess of Wales and husband Prince William at the Royal Carols: Together At Christmas service at Westminster Abbey on Dec. 15

By
Phil Boucher
Phil Boucher

Phil Boucher is an editor at PEOPLE and based in London.

Published on December 6, 2022 06:52 AM
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the "Together at Christmas" community carol service on December 08, 2021 in London, England.
Kate Middelton at Together At Christmas 2021. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton is providing some festive cheer for her father-in-law, King Charles III.

The British monarch, 74, and wife Queen Camilla, 75, will join the Princess of Wales and husband Prince William for Royal Carols: Together At Christmas at Westminster Abbey on Dec. 15.

Organized by Princess Kate, 40, with the support of the Royal Foundation, the festive event will also bring together other members of the royal family with charity staff, community volunteers, frontline workers, military personnel and more to "celebrate the joy that human connection can bring," Buckingham Palace said in a release Tuesday.

"This year's carol service is dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the values Her Majesty demonstrated throughout her life, including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others," added the release.

"These principles are shared and personified by the inspirational guests who have been invited to the Abbey in recognition of their tireless work to help and care for those around them."

William and Kate
William and Kate at Together At Christmas 2021. ui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty

Kate hosted her first Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey in 2021 to pay tribute to the work of individuals and organizations across the U.K. who supported their communities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Wearing a red Catherine Walker dress with a festive bow detail and a pair of the Queen's earrings, she gave her first public performance on the piano during a surprise duet with Scottish singer Tom Walker on the song "For Those Who Can't Be Here."

The show also saw performances from Ellie Goulding, Leona Lewis and the Westminster Abbey Choir, while Prince William, 40, delivered a reading from Luke 2:1-7. surrounded by Christmas trees donated by the Queen from Windsor Great Park to help decorate the Abbey.

Charles and Camilla did not attend the inaugural event, or any of Kate and William's three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

In this image released December 24, 2021, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge accompanies singer Tom Walker on the piano during a performance of his song 'For Those Who Can't Be Here' during Royal Carols - Together At Christmas, a Christmas carol concert hosted by the Duchess of Cambridge at Westminster Abbey in London on December 8, which was broadcast on Christmas Eve 2021.
Kate Middleton plays piano at Together At Christmas 2021. Alex Bramall/Kensington Palace via Getty

The 2022 event will be similarly star-studded, with the Abbey Choir's traditional carols featuring alongside performances by guests including Craig David and Les Miserables star Samantha Barks, and a special duet from opera singer Alfie Boe and Spice Girl Melanie C.

Readings will be delivered by speakers including Prince William, Kristin Scott Thomas and Paddington star Hugh Bonneville.

The Christmas Eve broadcast of the event will be narrated by Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Last month Kate gave the public the opportunity to select the final song for the concert via a Twitter poll run in association with the TV show Good Morning Britain.

"Help us decide the final carol for Together at Christmas," a message on the Prince and Princess of Wales' Twitter account read.

The winning carol, "O Come, All Ye Faithful," will now be sung by the Abbey Choir at the event. Guests will also receive a special festive foreword in their song sheets written by Kate.

