Kate Middleton Has a Lookalike on TikTok — and She Has Applied to Play the Royal in The Crown

Kate Middleton has a viral twin!

Brittany Dixon, an artist hailing from Australia, has recently captured the attention of TikTok users for her uncanny resemblance to the Duchess of Cambridge. Her followers even encouraged Dixon to apply for Netflix's recent casting call looking for someone to play a college-age Kate in The Crown.

"Okay, you all are bullying me into actually doing this," Dixon captioned a video showing side-by-side photos of her with Kate.

In another video, Dixon shared that she "did end up applying" for the role. She said the casting asked her to send in a selfie, some general information and a 30-second video talking about something she loves.

Not only do the two women have their looks in common, but they also shared a passion for art. Dixon is a painter who shares her pieces on TikTok, while Kate studied art history at the University of St. Andrews, where she met Prince William. Kate, 40, has also shared some of her drawing work with the public, in addition to her photography skills.

The role of Kate in The Crown is expected to be a minor one, depicting the beginning of her romance with Prince William during their time together at college in Scotland.

As we know, Kate and Prince William married in 2011 and now have three children: Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

A casting call notice from Netflix last month said they were looking to cast young actors to play Prince William from ages 16 to 21 and Prince Harry from ages 16 to 20. The notice specified that no previous professional acting experience was required and said filming for the roles would begin in August.

Kate Middleton and Prince William Prince William and Kate Middleton | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

Laura Warshauer, a New Jersey native and St. Andrews student who lived in the same dorm as the pair, previously told PEOPLE that the two "definitely had chemistry" during their time at the university.

"Whenever Kate was in the room, Will was obviously paying attention to her," Warshauer added. "When we'd be sitting at lunch in the dining hall and the two of them would be talking, it was amazing to see how natural it was, how they had so much to say to each other. Looking back, there were all these small moments — certainly moments where I was like, 'Wow, this could really be something.' "