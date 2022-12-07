Kate Middleton's Latest Tiara Wear Came with a Royal First — for Her Hair!

 The Princess of Wales let her hair down — literally — for a Buckingham Palace reception

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 7, 2022 04:46 PM

There's something different about Kate Middleton's latest look!

The Princess of Wales, 40, sparkled in the Lotus Flower tiara at a Buckingham Palace reception on Tuesday night, joining Prince William, King Charles III and Queen Camilla to host the Diplomatic Corps for the first time in three years. Kate was radiant in the delicate floral headpiece, which she tucked into straight, sleek strands teased at the crown, face-framing layers slicked behind her ears.

The subtle style marked the first time that Kate ever wore her hair completely down with a tiara. The Princess of Wales made her tiara debut on her wedding day in 2011, slipping Queen Elizabeth's Cartier Halo tiara onto a half-updo with loose curls. Her next tiara wear would be a year and a half later, when she wore the Lotus Flower to a diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace with her tresses arranged in a similar way. The royal then shifted to chignons, which would dominate as her go-to tiara hairstyle for the next seven years.

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, speaks to guests during a Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace in London on December 6, 2022. (Photo by Victoria Jones / POOL / AFP) (Photo by VICTORIA JONES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Victoria Jones/AFP/Getty

It's been a glittering fall for the Princess of Wales, as Tuesday night was her second time in a tiara in two weeks. On Nov. 22, Princess Kate made her tiara debut as the Princess of Wales in Queen Mary's Lover's Knot at the Buckingham Palace state banquet honoring South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">Kate Middleton</a>’s Latest Tiara Wear Came with a Royal First — for Her Hair!
getty (2)

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The choice was thoughtful for the special occasion, as the regal headpiece was also a favorite of her mother-in-law, Princess Diana, her predecessor as the Princess of Wales.

Catherine, Princess of Wales during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. Chris Jackson/Getty

According to The Court Jeweller, Queen Mary's Lover's Knot tiara is over 100 years old. It was originally commissioned from the jeweler Garrard by Queen Mary, Queen Elizabeth's grandmother, in either 1913 or 1914. The pearl-drop design is replica of a tiara owned by Mary's own grandmother, Princess Augusta of Hesse, who (like Kate!) was known as the Duchess of Cambridge.

Related Articles
2M0JE2G King Charles III (left) during a Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace in London. Picture date: Tuesday December 6, 2022.
Kate Middleton Has Another Tiara Moment (in a Headpiece Not Seen in Years!) for Palace Reception
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock (13652447h) Camilla Queen Consort and King Charles III Diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace, London, UK - 06 Dec 2022
Queen Camilla Sparkles in Queen Elizabeth's Sapphire Tiara —for the Second Time in Two Weeks!
Catherine, Princess of Wales during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010. (
Kate Middleton Wears Her First Tiara in Nearly 3 Years for Buckingham Palace Banquet — See the Pics!
Queen
Queen Camilla Wears Queen Elizabeth's Sapphire Tiara for First State Banquet of King Charles' Reign
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla tiaras
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Will Wear Tiaras Next Week — Which Sparklers Will They Choose?
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (L), South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa (2L), and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort (R) listen as Britain's King Charles III speaks during a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London on November 22, 2022, at the start of the President's of South Africa's two-day state visit. - King Charles III hosted his first state visit as monarch on Tuesday, welcoming South Africa's President to Buckingham Palace.
King Charles in Charge! The Best Photos from the Monarch's First State Visit
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's Best Hair Looks Through the Years
Sophie Countess of Wessex
Sophie, Countess of Wessex Sparkles in Aquamarine Tiara — That Can Also Be Worn as a Necklace!
Prince William, Prince of Wales, (L) and his wife Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, pose with South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa (C) at the Corinthia Hotel
Kate Middleton and Prince William Welcome South African President for First State Visit of New Reign
President of the Republic of South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa with King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort and Prince William, Prince of Wales with Catherine, Princess of Wales during the Ceremonial Welcome on Horse Guards Parade where The President, accompanied by The King, inspected the Guard of Honour after the South African National Anthem was played on November 22, 2022 in London, England
Kate Middleton and Prince William Ride in London Carriage Procession with King Charles and Queen Camilla 
Princess Diana, Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Sports Princess of Wales Brooch (Worn by Princess Diana!) for the First Time
King Charles III and President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa smile during a formal farewell at Buckingham Palace on November 23, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
King Charles Wraps First State Visit of His Reign with Goodbye to South African President
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort show South African President Cyril Ramaphosa items, including a photograph of President Mandela and Queen Elizabeth II, displayed as part of the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace
King Charles Views Queen Elizabeth's Famous 21st Birthday Speech During South Africa State Visit
Princess Diana, Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Wears Princess Diana's Dazzling Aquamarine Ring to Accept Humanitarian Award
Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa laugh during a visit to the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew
Prince Edward Plays Major Role During Brother King Charles' First State Visit
King Charles, queen elizabeth
King Charles Reveals the Nickname Nelson Mandela Affectionately Used for Queen Elizabeth