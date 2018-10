It was another year and a half before Kate donned her second tiara, the Lotus Flower, at a diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace.

“It’s a beautiful pearl and diamond piece,” expert Leslie Field, author of The Queen’s Jewels, previously told PEOPLE the Egyptian-style tiara, which was also previously owned and often worn by the Queen’s late sister, Princess Margaret. “It’s very much in the ’20s style and probably quite lightweight and comfortable to wear.”