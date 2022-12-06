Kate Middleton Has Another Tiara Moment (in a Headpiece Not Seen in Years!) for Palace Reception

The Princess of Wales joined members of the royal family at the annual Diplomatic Reception, when over 500 members of the Diplomatic Corps are welcomed to the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Published on December 6, 2022 04:14 PM
Prince William and Catherine Princess of Wales Diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace
Prince William and Kate Middleton. Photo: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton is back with a stunning accessory from the royal vaults!

The Princess of Wales joined Prince William, King Charles and Queen Camilla, Prince William at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening for the Diplomatic Reception. The event is held each year, with the royals welcoming hundreds of members of the Diplomatic Corps to the palace's State Rooms.

Kate, 40, wore the Lotus Flower Tiara, marking the first time she's sported the headpiece since 2015. She previously wore the sparkler at the 2013 diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace as well as the 2015 state banquet for Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother created the Lotus Flower Tiara out of a necklace that was a wedding gift from her husband, the future King George VI, according to The Court Jeweller. Their daughter Princess Margaret later wore the piece — and Princess Margaret loaned the piece to Serena Stanhope when Serena married Margaret's son in 1993.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock (13652447h) Camilla Queen Consort and King Charles III Diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace, London, UK - 06 Dec 2022
Queen Camilla. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Princess Kate paired the tiara with a red gown by Jenny Packham as well as a blue sash and her yellow Royal Family Order.

She completed her look with earrings that belonged to Queen Elizabeth II.

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla appeared at the reception in the Belgian Sapphire Tiara that previously belonged to Queen Elizabeth II.

The Diplomatic Reception did not take place in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In February 2022, Queen Elizabeth, who died in September, followed the advice of the U.K.'s Foreign Secretary to postpone the reception that was scheduled to take place on March 2 at Windsor Castle amid the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Catherine, Princess of Wales during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson/Getty

The glamorous reception comes just two weeks after Kate made her tiara debut as the Princess of Wales. For a state banquet honoring South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Nov. 22, Princess Kate wore a white gown by Jenny Packham paired with Queen Mary's Lover's Knot tiara.

With pearls hanging from diamond knots, the tiara was a favorite of her mother-in-law, Princess Diana. According to the Court Jeweller, the headpiece is more than a century old and was originally commissioned from the jeweler Garrard by Queen Mary in either 1913 or 1914. It is a replica of a tiara owned by Mary's grandmother, Princess Augusta of Hesse, the Duchess of Cambridge.

The Princess completed her look with a bracelet that belonged to Queen Elizabeth II and earrings that previously were her late mother-in-law Princess Diana's.

Catherine, Princess of Wales during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010. (
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. Chris Jackson/Getty

Before the state banquet last month, it had been three years since Kate sported a tiara. She had most recently worn such a headpiece for the Diplomatic Corps reception in December 2019, when she wore the Lover's Knot tiara paired with the Nizam of Hyderabad necklace and a navy velvet gown with long sleeves by Alexander McQueen (her bridal gown designer!).

