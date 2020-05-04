Kate Middleton Thanks Women's Health Experts for Their 'Crucial' Work in Personal Letter

"I am thinking of you at this challenging time," the Duchess of Cambridge wrote in a letter to the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists

Kate Middleton is thanking women’s health experts for their "crucial" work during the coronavirus pandemic.

In an April 14 letter to the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists — which Kate became patron of in February 2018 – the Duchess of Cambridge told the health workers that their “longstanding expertise in supporting the delivery of high-quality women’s healthcare could not be more crucial now we are in the midst of this global pandemic.”

The royal mom of three – who recently surprised a couple of new parents in a video call from her Anmer Hall home, where she’s self-isolating alongside Prince William, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte – added that the work of the specialist medics is of “fundamental importance to ensure pregnant women are given the best possible care over the coming weeks and months.”

Kate, 38, continued, “Through my work around early childhood, I have learnt that our experiences during our earliest years, even while we are still in the womb, shape not only our evolving minds and bodies but all aspects of our development.

“At this particularly anxious time, it is therefore more crucial than ever that we provide the right care for pregnant women and new mothers. Care that supports women’s emotional, as well as physical, health, to ensure that mothers prioritise their own mental wellbeing when they are under so much pressure.”

The release of Kate’s letter coincides with the start of the U.K.’s Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week, a cause which is a key element of the early years and parental wellbeing work that’s become a central theme of her public duties.

On Wednesday, Kate spent part of her ninth wedding anniversary to take part in a roundtable discussion with a steering group of maternal health experts to discuss the impact that COVID-19 has had on their work and the alarming increase in maternal anxiety and isolation the virus has prompted among the general public.

In November 2019, the Duchess of Cambridge also went so far as to secretly shadow a team of midwives for two days at Kingston NHS Hospital in South West London, to learn more about their work and children’s early years of development.

Kate's letter to the Royal College is also the latest in a number of messages of support sent by her to organizations helping new parents and young children during the pandemic.

On April 22, she told London-based Action for Children — which she became the patron of in December 2016 — that their “willingness to be there for those that need your help is truly humbling.”

She added, “Whilst you are having to adapt your services during this pandemic, it is heartening to know that you are still able to provide vital support to children and families across the U.K. who need your help now more than ever.”

In a letter dated April 14 to the staff at the Evelina London Children’s Hospital, she wrote that “It is heartening to know you are still very much open for business and continuing to provide expert care to sick children despite the challenging circumstances."

She continued, “You are all truly inspirational and I know how much you will be there for these families, as you always have been.”

"Please look after yourselves and each other and know that the whole country is behind you."