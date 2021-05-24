"COVID-19 has highlighted the vital role that nurses provide, which we all rely on,” the Duchess of Cambridge said

Kate Middleton Thanks Nurses for 'Huge Sacrifices' amid Pandemic: 'It Has Been the Hardest of Years'

Kate Middleton is thanking healthcare heroes for the tremendous sacrifices made during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Duchess of Cambridge celebrated the conclusion of the Nursing Now campaign, her three-year initiative launched in 2018 to champion the profession worldwide. Though the campaign wraps this month, its mission will live on through the Nursing Now Challenge and the continued work of affiliated groups, per the organization.

In a special video message released Monday, the royal patron spoke from the heart in voicing her gratitude. Kate opted for a royal rewear for her virtual appearance — her white Alexander McQueen peplum skirt suit she previously sported for a royal tour of Poland in July 2017. She added a hint of glimmer with her Asprey Diamond Daisy Pendant.

"Although we can't be together in person at this closing of the Nursing Now campaign, I wanted to say a huge congratulations to the incredible work that you've done over the last three years," Kate began.

"When Nursing Now was launched in 2018, we had no way of knowing just how much the work dedication and infinite care of nurses would be tested, needed, and appreciated. COVID-19 has highlighted the vital role that nurses provide, which we all rely on," she continued. "And it's made all the more extraordinary when we consider the huge sacrifices and personal demands that have been placed on all of you by the pandemic."

"It has been the hardest of years and my heartfelt thanks to you and your colleagues around the world for the incredible work you do every day," she stressed. "This short film shows some of the amazing work that Nursing Now has been doing over the last three years to develop the confidence, training and leadership potential of over 30,000 nurses and midwives worldwide."

Shielding Mila - Hold Still Kate Middleton | Credit: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Youtube

Kate called it a "pleasure" to interview a woman named Harriet for the film, praising her passion for the profession as "humbling and inspiring."

"I wish you all the very best for your future work," she added.

In addition to her important work launching Nurses Now, Kate's charitable causes and royal patronages include groups supporting early childhood wellness, mental health, sports and the outdoors, and the National Portrait Gallery, as well as The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.