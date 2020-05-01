Kate Middleton Thanks Fans for Birthday Wishes with a Down-to-Earth Snap: See the Photo!

Royal mail delivery!

Kensington Palace has sent out cards on behalf of Kate Middleton, sharing sweet thank-you notes to those who wished the Duchess of Cambridge a happy 38th birthday in January. Enclosed in an envelope stamped with "Royal Mail," fans found a photo card featuring the portrait of Kate released on her big day, as reported by Gert's Royals. The photo shows the royal mom casually perched on a wooden fence while wearing an olive sweater and jeans.

Also enclosed was a letter featuring the Kensington Palace logo (complete with crown!) on top along with a sweet note.

"The Duchess of Cambridge thanks you for taking the trouble to write on the occasion of her 38th Birthday," it reads. "Your thoughtfulness was greatly appreciated by Her Royal Highness who sends he warmest thanks and best wishes."

Image zoom Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace

The fall 2018 photo session by Matt Porteous appears to be a favorite of Kate and Prince William's family. They first used a pic from the shoot for their annual Christmas card photo in 2018, featuring their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The family enjoyed some time outdoors at their country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall, posing in a tree for the first Christmas photo as a family of five.

And for Mother's Day in the U.K., a previously unseen photo from the day was used. Released this past March was a shot showing Princess Charlotte and Kate sporting matching smiles as the little royal rides on her mom’s back. In the background, Prince George can be see enjoying a piggyback ride from dad William.

Image zoom Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace

Kate, Prince William and their kids are currently isolating at Anmer Hall in Norfolk amid the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to celebrating big milestones — like the royal couple's ninth wedding anniversary as well as Prince Louis's second birthday on April 23 and Princess Charlotte turning 5 on May 2 — they've been continuing their royal work via video conferences and phone calls.

Image zoom Prince William and Kate Middleton Kensington Palace

They've also balanced homeschooling Prince George and Princess Charlotte with plenty of fun family time.

"The children have got such stamina, I don’t know how," Kate said in an interview with the BBC. "Honestly, you get to the end of the day and you write down the list of all the things that you’ve done in that day. So, you pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake. You get to the end of the day — they have had a lovely time — but it is amazing how much you can cram into one day, that's for sure."