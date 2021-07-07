It's unclear if Kate will return to Wimbledon this year, as the royal is currently self-isolating due to a COVID-19 exposure

Emma Raducanu may have come up short at Wimbledon this time, but she's still thanking Kate Middleton for her support.

Last week, the royal offered her "unbiased prediction" on which tennis stars would win the famed tournament, suggesting two British players: Raducanu for the women, and Andy Murray on the men's side.

After 18-year-old Raducanu dropped out of the tournament due to medical reasons, she responded to Kate's tweet on Tuesday: "Ah not quite this time but thank you so much for the encouragement!" the athlete wrote.

Kate and Prince William's official Twitter account quickly replied by liking the tweet.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Emma Raducanu Kate Middleton; Emma Raducanu | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage; AELTC/David Gray - Pool/Getty

Raducanu shared a message on Twitter Tuesday that she was feeling better after abandoning her match against Australian Ajla Tomljanović on Monday.

"I was playing the best tennis of my life in front of an amazing crowd this week and I think the whole experience caught up with me. I started to breathe heavily and felt dizzy," she said. "The medical team advised me not to continue and although it felt like the hardest thing in the world not to be able to finish my Wimbledon on the court, I was not well enough to carry on."

The young tennis star thanked everyone for their support and said she was determined to "come back stronger" next year.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 39, made a happy return to the tournament on Friday after it was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Duchess of Cambridge (centre) attends day five of Wimbledon Kate Middleton | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton attends Wimbledon 2021. | Credit: NEIL HALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

However, it's unclear if Kate will return to Wimbledon this year for the finals as she usually does, as the royal is currently self-isolating after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.